Summer reading begins at Bossard Library

GALLIPOLIS — The 2021 Summer Reading Program will begin on Tuesday, June 1 at Bossard Library and will feature the theme “Tails and Tales.”

According to Library Director Debbie Saunders, children, teens, and tweens are encouraged to register this year to receive a free “Create-a-Critter” stuffed animal kit, while supplies last. This kit will feature one of six safari animals and participants will then be encouraged to read with their safari friend this summer as they complete a “safari challenge.”

“The library’s board of trustees and staff are pleased to present this summer reading safari challenge as a fun-filled slate of reading activities in which children and their safari critters can participate,” Saunders stated. “We want to hear about the many summer safari adventures of children and their stuffed animal friends.”

This safari challenge will include several “adventures” including asking children to read with their safari “critter” each day, taking the safari animal on vacation, and attending a Summer Reading Program event with this safari friend. Children and their families are further encouraged to post about their safari adventures on Facebook and tag the library or to send photos of their adventures to the library. More information on the summer reading safari challenge will be available upon registration.

Children, ages two through seven years, are encouraged to read 30 books this summer to complete the Summer Reading Program. After reading three books, they will receive a “brag tag” and a ticket to be entered into a drawing for one of several mystery grand prizes. Tweens, ages eight through 12, and teens, ages 13-18, will receive brag tags after they have read one book, up to 10 books. Tweens and teens will also be given a ticket after each book is read to be entered into their own grand prize drawing for their own mystery prizes.

“We encourage children to read – or be read to – during the summer months in order to maintain or enhance their reading level, so as to not fall behind in their reading level before the new school year begins in the fall,” Saunders said. “Participation in the library’s summer reading challenge is a fun way to encourage reading all summer long, while providing children and teens with incentives along the way.”

Only books and audiobooks borrowed from the library will count toward each participant’s total. Graphic novels, eBooks, and digital audiobooks borrowed from the Ohio Digital Library and Hoopla are also eligible to be counted in the Summer Reading Program.

In addition to prizes for reading, those who register for the Summer Reading Program are encouraged to participate in special programs and events throughout the summer.

Saunders noted that this year’s Summer Reading Program will feature both in-person and virtual programming.

“The library staff is eager to welcome our community members back to the library for in-person family programming, as the library was unable to host in-person programs last summer due to the pandemic,” Saunders said. “Social interaction provided through library programming can be very beneficial to children and youth of all ages, but for those who are more at ease participating remotely, select programs will be offered in a virtual format.”

At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, the library will host “Turtle Dance Music,” an autism-friendly virtual program. Mad Science will present “Tails and Tales” virtually at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, and award-winning cartoonist Rick Stromoski will also host a virtual presentation beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30. Links to all of these programs will be available on the library’s website.

Mr. Puppet will return to the library with a live show at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 5. Zak Morgan will also return for an interactive family concert at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 15 at the library. Additional summer reading events will be announced at a later date.

The library will also present Page Turner Adventures again this summer in conjunction with its Summer Reading Program. This eight-week program will feature shows, crafts, special guests, virtual field trips, as well as interviews with children’s authors and illustrators. Page Turner Adventures will begin on June 7 with new videos being posted each weekday throughout the summer on the library’s website.

For more information on any of the library’s upcoming programs, including how to access virtual programs, visit bossardlibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page. The Summer Reading Program will continue through August 31.

This story provided to the Tribune by the staff at Bossard Library.

Pictured prior to the pandemic, is a full house during a previous season of summer reading at Bossard Library. The summer reading program begins this Tuesday. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_5.29-Summer-Reading.jpg Pictured prior to the pandemic, is a full house during a previous season of summer reading at Bossard Library. The summer reading program begins this Tuesday. Bossard Library | Courtesy