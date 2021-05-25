One additional COVID-19 death reported…. Latest stats from Meigs, Mason, Gallia

OHIO VALLEY — One additional COVID-19 death was reported in Gallia County on Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The person was in the 80-plus age range. Additionally, one new case was reported on Tuesday in Gallia County.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) updated Mason County’s COVID-19 case count as having one fewer than reported on Monday.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region and state:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,382 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Tuesday’s update, one more than on Monday.

ODH has reported a total of 50 deaths (one new), 147 hospitalizations, and 2,277 presumed recovered individuals (four new) as of Tuesday.

Age ranges for the 2,381 total cases reported by ODH on Monday are as follows:

0-19 — 311 cases (2 hospitalizations)

20-29 — 399 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 315 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 340 cases (8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 354 cases (15 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

60-69 — 301 cases (30 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

70-79 — 206 cases (43 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-plus — 156 cases (40 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 25 total deaths)

Gallia County is currently “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators.

Meigs County

Meigs County currently has 11 active cases and 1,516 total cases (1,358 confirmed, 158 probable) since April 2020, as of Monday afternoon’s update from the Meigs County Health Department.

There have been a total of 39 deaths, 1,469 recovered cases (three new), and 86 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,516 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, were as follows:

0-9 — 59 cases

10-19 — 144 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 217 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 223 cases (6 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 227 cases (9 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 214 cases (23 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 156 cases (26 hospitalizations, 14 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are now available for free by appointment, Monday through Friday at the Meigs County Health Department. To make an appointment by internet go to, www.meigs-health.com or call 740-992-6626 for assistance. A schedule for the upcoming Covid-19 vaccination clinics is available for review.

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,543 doses of Moderna vaccine, 1,789 doses of Pfizer vaccine and 195 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine for a total of 4,527 vaccines administered.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators.

Mason County

DHHR reported 2,025 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, one fewer than Monday. Of those, 1,969 are confirmed cases and 56 are probable cases (one less). DHHR has reported 37 deaths in Mason County, one new.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 47 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

10-19 — 188 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

20-29 — 342 cases (plus 11 probable cases)

30-39 — 327 cases (plus 12 probable cases (1 less))

40-49 — 283 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

50-59 — 288 cases (plus 4 probable cases, 2 deaths)

60-69 — 258 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 7 deaths)

70-plus — 236 cases (plus 8 probable cases, 28 deaths)

On Tuesday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 5.39 on Tuesday with a 1.20 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green, orange and gold.

Ohio

ODH reported a 24-hour change of 727 new cases on Tuesday (21-day average of 1,015), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,098,593 cases. There were 126 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 93) and 13 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 10). On Tuesday, 44 deaths were reported (since Friday), with a 21-day average of 19 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

Ohio’s cases per 100,000 population for the past two weeks fell to 90.7 on Thursday, down from 119.9 the previous week. This number is updated each Thursday.

As of Tuesday, a total of 5,203,340 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 44.51 percent of the population. A total of 4,559,456 people, 39.01 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 160,587 cases with 2,782 deaths. There was an increase of 233 cases since Monday and seven new deaths. The daily positivity rate in the state was 5.79 percent. There are 5,341 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 887,388 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 722,836 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

Latest stats from Meigs, Mason, Gallia