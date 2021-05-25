Gallipolis City School District approves personnel

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City School District Board of Education met last week for its monthly meeting to discuss agenda times which included approving personnel and appropriations — two board members were also recognized by the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA).

Paul Moch, OSBA, recognized John O’Brien and Amee Rees for 10 years of service on the Board of Education.

The board employed the following as Temporary Summer Help for the period June 1, 2021 through August 18, 2021: Mark Allen, Koren Truance, Katelyn Batten, Barbara “Maddie” Wright, Jennifer Edelmann, and Nathan Wright.

Bella Roe demonstrated the reading service she provided for her fellow students during the mandatory school closure and was awarded a Certificate of Commendation.

The board accepted the following resignations due to retirement: Beverly Mooney (25 years) – Aide; effective May 31, 2021; Pam Saunders (17 years) – Bus Driver; effective June 3, 2021; and Pam Wiseman (16 years) – Teacher; effective July 31, 2021.

The board accepted the following resignations: Wade Carroll – Bus Driver; effective May 14, 2021; Scott Seidel – Teacher; effective May 28, 2021; Olivia Woodward – Aide; effective May 28, 2021

The board approved Christy Randles’ request for maternity leave beginning April 25, 2021 through the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

The board employed Scott Seidel as Assistant District Technology Coordinator; 2 year contract; 202 workdays per year; at E-2.5 on the Administrative Salary Schedule; effective July 1, 2021.

The board approved the list of Certified Contract Renewals.

The board employed Tessa Queen as Guidance Counselor for the 2021-2022 school year; Pupil Services: School Counselor, at MA and 8 years of experience; effective August 2, 2021.

The board employed the following Certified Staff; effective August 19, 2021: Mindy Foster – Intervention Specialist (K-12); BA and 1 year of experience; Shannon French – Intervention Specialist (PK-3); 150 Hours and 0 years of experience (pending licensure); Lindsay Jackson – Intervention Specialist (PK-12); MA and 10 years of experience); MiKayla McNeal – Intervention Specialist (P-3); BA and 0 years of experience (pending licensure) and Olivia Woodward – Intervention Specialist (K-12); 150 Hours and 0 years of experience

The board employed the following Classified Staff: Barry Call – Attendance Officer/Courier at Step 9 on the Classified Salary Schedule; effective August 2, 2021; Audie Schuyler – 8 Hour Custodian at Step 0 on the Classified Salary Schedule; effective June 1, 2021

The board employed Mark Danner and Lori Waugh as Bus Drivers on a 1 year retire/rehire contract for the 2021-2022 school year.

The board approved the following supplemental contracts for Summer Building Crew Team Leader for the period June 1, 2021 through August 13, 2021: John Green – GAHS d. Jaime Jordan – Rio Grande Elem; Roland Jones – GAMS e. Bryan Jones – Washington Elem.; and Darrell Green – Green Elem.

The board employed the following custodians for extra hours per day for the period June 1, 2021 through August 13, 2021: Wesley Henry (2.2); Harold Hufford (2.2); and Wesley Hurt (2.0)

The board approved a modified workweek for the period June 7, 2021 through August 13, 2021 (excluding the week of July 4); employees will work 10 hours per day, 4 days per week, Monday through Thursday; hours will be determined by the supervisor.

The board approved the following contracts with the Gallia County Board of DD for the 2021-2022 school year: Occupational Therapy for Handicapped Pupils; Physical Therapy for Handicapped Pupils; and Speech Therapy for Handicapped Pupils

The board approved the Contractual Agreement for Cooperative Special Education and Related Services Programs for the 2021-2022 school year.

The board approved the following agreements with Hopewell: BH Support and Summer School Counseling

The board approved the Preventative Maintenance Agreement with Limbach for the period June 1, 2021 – June 2, 2022.

During the meeting, the board approved the financial report for the month of April. The board approved the transfer of $90,359.88 from 001 General Fund to 002 Bond Retirement Fund to repay HB264 Energy Bond.

The board also amended Appropriations for addition of the Helen West Scholarship.

The board approved renewal with AnthemLife for Life and AD&D Insurance for the period

July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022 at a rate of $0.136 per $1,000.

The board approved the stipend to certified, classified, and administrative staff for COVID

related extra duties for the 2020-2021 school year, to be paid with Fund 507 ESSER funds.

The board passed the resolution Accepting a Gift and Establishing an Education Foundation Fund.

The board passed the resolution Authorizing 2021-2022 Membership in the OHSAA.

The board passed the resolution Accepting the Amounts and Rates as Determined by the Budget Commission and Authorizing the Necessary Tax.

Board members recognized