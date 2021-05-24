Field of Hope funded on ‘Cause Connector’

VINTON — The Field of Hope is among the first organizations to raise funds on the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio’s (FAO) Cause Connector giving site.

According to a news release from FAO, Cause Connector is a new crowdfunding platform from the foundation. Designed as a charitable matchmaking site, Cause Connector helps more donors support local nonprofit projects across Appalachian Ohio’s communities. On Cause Connector, donors can easily search for projects serving their local community across the areas of arts and culture, community and economic development, education, environmental stewardship, and health and human services.

Field of Hope work was highlighted and funded during the inaugural launch Cause Connector. During the first round of featured projects, the organization received funding to replace the washer and dryer in the residential Hope House with a high capacity, commercial set that much better serves our clients’ needs. Those who would like to see the impact of what many Cause Connector donors made possible by giving what they could to 88 projects can visit the Funded Projects page at www.CauseConnector.org.

According to the news release, “Appalachian Ohio has access to fewer grant and scholarship dollars per capita. This ‘philanthropy gap’ means the region’s nonprofits, schools, community organizations, and students have less support to meet pressing needs and pursue opportunities that can make a tremendous difference.

“Cause Connector is focused on addressing the philanthropy gap by helping donors find projects that need their support today while also investing in the future of our communities. A portion of each gift given goes to FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund to support future projects.”

“Cause Connector is a whole new way for all of us to give what we can to make a bigger difference than we could on our own,” said Cara Dingus Brook, FAO’s president and CEO. “This new platform was only possible because of the Appalachian Ohio nonprofits who joined us in pioneering a new way and the donors who came together to make more than 85 projects across our region come to life.”

The first round of Cause Connector ended on April 9. To learn when a second round opens up, visit www.CauseConnector.org to sign up for FAO’s eNewsletter.

About the Field of Hope

The Field of Hope Community Campus is a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to building up the surrounding community through a food distribution service, prevention program, mental health counseling, and a substance abuse rehabilitation center. The FOH offers residential rehabilitation for women and outpatient services for men and women. The FOH is state certified.

About the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. A 501(c)(3) public charity, the Foundation creates opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. For more information about FAO, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org.