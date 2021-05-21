The next chapter awaits

Gallia Academy senior James Armstrong, seated second from right, will be continuing his football career after signing with Tiffin University. Armstrong, a 4-year letterwinner, 3-time All-OVC and 2-time All-Ohio recipient in Division IV, plans to major in Business and currently possesses a 2.87 grade-point average. Armstrong is joined by family members Eli Miller (brother), Lori Skidmore (mother) and Marilyn Massie (grandmother) at the table. Standing in back are GAHS Athletic Director Adam Clark, GAHS football coach Alex Penrod, GAHS assistant Jared McClelland and GAHS assistant Cody Call.

Gallia Academy senior Riley Starnes, seated second from right, will be continuing his football career after signing with the University of Toledo. Starnes, a 4-year letterwinner, 3-time All-OVC and 3-time All-Ohio recipient in Division IV, plans to major in Business Management and currently possesses a 3.45 grade-point average. Riley is joined by family members Cassidy Starnes (sister), Sherry Starnes (mother) and Casey Starnes (father) at the table. Standing in back are GAHS Athletic Director Adam Clark and GAHS football coach Alex Penrod.

Gallia Academy senior Noah Vanco, seated second from right, will be continuing his football career after signing with Kentucky Christian University. Vanco, a 4-year letterwinner, 2-time All-OVC and 2-time All-District recipient in Division IV, plans to major in Education and currently possesses a 3.4 grade-point average. Noah is joined by family members Isabella Vanco (sister), Melanie Vanco (mother) and Rick Vanco (father) at the table. Standing in back are GAHS Athletic Director Adam Clark, GAHS football coach Alex Penrod, GAHS assistant Jared McClelland and GAHS assistant Cody Call.

Gallia Academy senior Coen Duncan, seated right, will be continuing his football career after signing with Baldwin-Wallace University. Duncan, a 4-year letterwinner, plans to major in Criminal Justice and currently possesses a 3.56 grade-point average. Duncan, the son of Troy and Suzanna Duncan, is joined at the table by GAHS football coach Alex Penrod.

Gallia Academy senior Sarah Watts, seated middle, will be continuing her track and cross country career after signing with Queens University of Charlotte. Watts, a 4-year letterwinner, multi-time OVC champion and 2-time state qualifier in cross country, plans to major in Exercise and Sports Science and currently possesses a 3.986 grade-point average. Watts is joined by family members Betsy Watts (mother) and Randy Watts (father) at the table. Standing in back are GAHS Athletic Director Adam Clark and GAHS track/cross country coach Todd May.

Gallia Academy senior Bailie Young, seated in middle, will be continuing her softball career after signing with St. Leo University. Young, a 4-year letterwinner, and 2-time All-OVC performer, is undecided on a major and currently possesses a 3.5 grade-point average. Bailie is joined by family members Rodd Young (father) and Missie Young (mother) at the table. Standing in back are GAHS Athletic Director Adam Clark, Tyler Young (brother), Mary Young (grandmother), Ralph Young (grandfather) and GAHS softball coach Mike Burke.

Gallia Academy senior Lilly Rees, seated middle, will be continuing her golf career after signing with the University of Rio Grande. Rees, a 4-year letterwinner, 2-time All-OVC recipient and a member of the 2018 state qualifying team, plans to major in Business Management and currently possesses a 3.8 grade-point average. Lilly is joined by family members Amee Rees (mother) and Dean Rees (father) at the table. Standing in back are GAHS Athletic Director Adam Clark, GAHS golf coach Mark Allen and Rio Grande Athletic Director Jeff Lanham.

Gallia Academy senior Avery Minton, seated middle, will be continuing her golf career after signing with the University of Rio Grande. Minton, a 4-year letterwinner, 1-time All-OVC recipient and a member of the 2018 state qualifying team, is undecided on a major and currently possesses a 4.0 grade-point average. Avery is joined by family members Misti Minton (mother) and Jason Minton (father) at the table. Standing in back are GAHS Athletic Director Adam Clark, GAHS golf coach Mark Allen and Rio Grande Athletic Director Jeff Lanham.

Gallia Academy senior James Armstrong, seated second from right, will be continuing his football career after signing with Tiffin University. Armstrong, a 4-year letterwinner, 3-time All-OVC and 2-time All-Ohio recipient in Division IV, plans to major in Business and currently possesses a 2.87 grade-point average. Armstrong is joined by family members Eli Miller (brother), Lori Skidmore (mother) and Marilyn Massie (grandmother) at the table. Standing in back are GAHS Athletic Director Adam Clark, GAHS football coach Alex Penrod, GAHS assistant Jared McClelland and GAHS assistant Cody Call. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_GA-Armstrong.jpg Gallia Academy senior James Armstrong, seated second from right, will be continuing his football career after signing with Tiffin University. Armstrong, a 4-year letterwinner, 3-time All-OVC and 2-time All-Ohio recipient in Division IV, plans to major in Business and currently possesses a 2.87 grade-point average. Armstrong is joined by family members Eli Miller (brother), Lori Skidmore (mother) and Marilyn Massie (grandmother) at the table. Standing in back are GAHS Athletic Director Adam Clark, GAHS football coach Alex Penrod, GAHS assistant Jared McClelland and GAHS assistant Cody Call. Bryan Walters photos|OVP Sports Gallia Academy senior Riley Starnes, seated second from right, will be continuing his football career after signing with the University of Toledo. Starnes, a 4-year letterwinner, 3-time All-OVC and 3-time All-Ohio recipient in Division IV, plans to major in Business Management and currently possesses a 3.45 grade-point average. Riley is joined by family members Cassidy Starnes (sister), Sherry Starnes (mother) and Casey Starnes (father) at the table. Standing in back are GAHS Athletic Director Adam Clark and GAHS football coach Alex Penrod. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_GA-Starnes.jpg Gallia Academy senior Riley Starnes, seated second from right, will be continuing his football career after signing with the University of Toledo. Starnes, a 4-year letterwinner, 3-time All-OVC and 3-time All-Ohio recipient in Division IV, plans to major in Business Management and currently possesses a 3.45 grade-point average. Riley is joined by family members Cassidy Starnes (sister), Sherry Starnes (mother) and Casey Starnes (father) at the table. Standing in back are GAHS Athletic Director Adam Clark and GAHS football coach Alex Penrod. Bryan Walters photos|OVP Sports Gallia Academy senior Noah Vanco, seated second from right, will be continuing his football career after signing with Kentucky Christian University. Vanco, a 4-year letterwinner, 2-time All-OVC and 2-time All-District recipient in Division IV, plans to major in Education and currently possesses a 3.4 grade-point average. Noah is joined by family members Isabella Vanco (sister), Melanie Vanco (mother) and Rick Vanco (father) at the table. Standing in back are GAHS Athletic Director Adam Clark, GAHS football coach Alex Penrod, GAHS assistant Jared McClelland and GAHS assistant Cody Call. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_GA-Vanco.jpg Gallia Academy senior Noah Vanco, seated second from right, will be continuing his football career after signing with Kentucky Christian University. Vanco, a 4-year letterwinner, 2-time All-OVC and 2-time All-District recipient in Division IV, plans to major in Education and currently possesses a 3.4 grade-point average. Noah is joined by family members Isabella Vanco (sister), Melanie Vanco (mother) and Rick Vanco (father) at the table. Standing in back are GAHS Athletic Director Adam Clark, GAHS football coach Alex Penrod, GAHS assistant Jared McClelland and GAHS assistant Cody Call. Bryan Walters photos|OVP Sports Gallia Academy senior Coen Duncan, seated right, will be continuing his football career after signing with Baldwin-Wallace University. Duncan, a 4-year letterwinner, plans to major in Criminal Justice and currently possesses a 3.56 grade-point average. Duncan, the son of Troy and Suzanna Duncan, is joined at the table by GAHS football coach Alex Penrod. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_GA-Duncan.jpg Gallia Academy senior Coen Duncan, seated right, will be continuing his football career after signing with Baldwin-Wallace University. Duncan, a 4-year letterwinner, plans to major in Criminal Justice and currently possesses a 3.56 grade-point average. Duncan, the son of Troy and Suzanna Duncan, is joined at the table by GAHS football coach Alex Penrod. Bryan Walters photos|OVP Sports Gallia Academy senior Sarah Watts, seated middle, will be continuing her track and cross country career after signing with Queens University of Charlotte. Watts, a 4-year letterwinner, multi-time OVC champion and 2-time state qualifier in cross country, plans to major in Exercise and Sports Science and currently possesses a 3.986 grade-point average. Watts is joined by family members Betsy Watts (mother) and Randy Watts (father) at the table. Standing in back are GAHS Athletic Director Adam Clark and GAHS track/cross country coach Todd May. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_GA-Watts-1.jpg Gallia Academy senior Sarah Watts, seated middle, will be continuing her track and cross country career after signing with Queens University of Charlotte. Watts, a 4-year letterwinner, multi-time OVC champion and 2-time state qualifier in cross country, plans to major in Exercise and Sports Science and currently possesses a 3.986 grade-point average. Watts is joined by family members Betsy Watts (mother) and Randy Watts (father) at the table. Standing in back are GAHS Athletic Director Adam Clark and GAHS track/cross country coach Todd May. Bryan Walters photos|OVP Sports Gallia Academy senior Bailie Young, seated in middle, will be continuing her softball career after signing with St. Leo University. Young, a 4-year letterwinner, and 2-time All-OVC performer, is undecided on a major and currently possesses a 3.5 grade-point average. Bailie is joined by family members Rodd Young (father) and Missie Young (mother) at the table. Standing in back are GAHS Athletic Director Adam Clark, Tyler Young (brother), Mary Young (grandmother), Ralph Young (grandfather) and GAHS softball coach Mike Burke. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_GA-Young.jpg Gallia Academy senior Bailie Young, seated in middle, will be continuing her softball career after signing with St. Leo University. Young, a 4-year letterwinner, and 2-time All-OVC performer, is undecided on a major and currently possesses a 3.5 grade-point average. Bailie is joined by family members Rodd Young (father) and Missie Young (mother) at the table. Standing in back are GAHS Athletic Director Adam Clark, Tyler Young (brother), Mary Young (grandmother), Ralph Young (grandfather) and GAHS softball coach Mike Burke. Bryan Walters photos|OVP Sports Gallia Academy senior Lilly Rees, seated middle, will be continuing her golf career after signing with the University of Rio Grande. Rees, a 4-year letterwinner, 2-time All-OVC recipient and a member of the 2018 state qualifying team, plans to major in Business Management and currently possesses a 3.8 grade-point average. Lilly is joined by family members Amee Rees (mother) and Dean Rees (father) at the table. Standing in back are GAHS Athletic Director Adam Clark, GAHS golf coach Mark Allen and Rio Grande Athletic Director Jeff Lanham. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_GA-Rees.jpg Gallia Academy senior Lilly Rees, seated middle, will be continuing her golf career after signing with the University of Rio Grande. Rees, a 4-year letterwinner, 2-time All-OVC recipient and a member of the 2018 state qualifying team, plans to major in Business Management and currently possesses a 3.8 grade-point average. Lilly is joined by family members Amee Rees (mother) and Dean Rees (father) at the table. Standing in back are GAHS Athletic Director Adam Clark, GAHS golf coach Mark Allen and Rio Grande Athletic Director Jeff Lanham. Bryan Walters photos|OVP Sports Gallia Academy senior Avery Minton, seated middle, will be continuing her golf career after signing with the University of Rio Grande. Minton, a 4-year letterwinner, 1-time All-OVC recipient and a member of the 2018 state qualifying team, is undecided on a major and currently possesses a 4.0 grade-point average. Avery is joined by family members Misti Minton (mother) and Jason Minton (father) at the table. Standing in back are GAHS Athletic Director Adam Clark, GAHS golf coach Mark Allen and Rio Grande Athletic Director Jeff Lanham. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_GA-Minton.jpg Gallia Academy senior Avery Minton, seated middle, will be continuing her golf career after signing with the University of Rio Grande. Minton, a 4-year letterwinner, 1-time All-OVC recipient and a member of the 2018 state qualifying team, is undecided on a major and currently possesses a 4.0 grade-point average. Avery is joined by family members Misti Minton (mother) and Jason Minton (father) at the table. Standing in back are GAHS Athletic Director Adam Clark, GAHS golf coach Mark Allen and Rio Grande Athletic Director Jeff Lanham. Bryan Walters photos|OVP Sports