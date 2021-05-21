Survey, speed test to help identify area internet needs

OHIO VALLEY — State and federal agencies are getting ready to spend billions to improve broadband in Appalachian Ohio. To make sure those funds are spent wisely, decision makers need to hear from residents and business owners about broadband usage, availability, and needs.

If you live or work in rural Ohio, you can help identify locations that need better broadband by running a free internet speed test and completing a 5 minute rural broadband survey. The State of Ohio is using consumer-initiated speed test results to identify areas that need better broadband. The more tests people run, the more accurate the data. Speed test data combined with broadband survey responses can help identify areas without coverage and areas where performance and reliability are poor.

Consumer input is critical. Visit www.connectingappalachia.org/get-involved/ to learn how to run a speed test and to take the Rural Broadband survey.

Information provided by Connecting Appalachia.