9 new COVID-19 cases reported…. Latest stats from Meigs, Mason, Gallia

OHIO VALLEY — Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region on Thursday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported five cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Thursday.

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Gallia County on Thursday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region and state:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,377 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Thursday’s update, three more than on Wednesday.

ODH has reported a total of 49 deaths, 147 hospitalizations, and 2,269 presumed recovered individuals as of Thursday.

Age ranges for the 2,367 total cases reported by ODH on Wednesday are as follows:

0-19 — 310 cases (4 additional cases, 2 hospitalizations)

20-29 — 397 cases (2 additional cases, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 314 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 340 cases (2 additional cases, 8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 354 cases (15 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

60-69 — 299 cases (30 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

70-79 — 206 cases (43 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-plus — 157 cases (40 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Editor’s note: Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s updates from the Ohio Department of health COVID-19 Dashboard did not provide a breakdown of cases below the 40-49 age range, therefore five cases were listed as unknown age as it is presumed to be below age 40. These cases are now reflected in the correct age range above.

Gallia County is currently “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators.

Meigs County

Meigs County currently has eight active cases and 1,509 total cases (1,351 confirmed, 158 probable) since April 2020, as of Wednesday afternoon’s update from the Meigs County Health Department.

There have been a total of 39 deaths, 1,465 recovered cases (four new), and 86 hospitalizations (1 new) since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,509 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, were as follows:

0-9 — 59 cases

10-19 — 142 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 217 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 220 cases (6 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 226 cases (9 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 213 cases (23 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 156 cases (26 hospitalizations, 14 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

Free COVID-19 vaccinations are available by appointment Monday through Thursday at the Meigs County Health Department. Appointment and vaccine availability can be made at www.meigs-health.com or for those who do not have internet access may contact the health department for assistance at 740-992-6626. The Pfizer vaccine is available by appointment, in addition to the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators.

Mason County

DHHR reported 2,020 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, five more than Friday. Of those, 1,963 are confirmed cases (three additional) and 57 are probable cases (two additional). DHHR has reported 37 deaths in Mason County, one new.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 44 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

10-19 — 188 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

20-29 — 341 cases (plus 11 probable cases)

30-39 — 326 cases (plus 12 probable cases (1 new), 1 new case)

40-49 — 283 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new case)

50-59 — 287 cases (plus 5 probable cases (1 new), 2 deaths)

60-69 — 258 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 7 deaths, 1 new case)

70-plus — 236 cases (plus 8 probable cases, 28 deaths)

On Thursday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 6.47 on Thursday with a 1.20 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are yellow and gold.

Ohio

ODH reported a 24-hour change of 1,208 new cases on Thursday (21-day average of 1,141), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,094,742 cases. There were 125 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 101) and 19 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 12). On Thursday, zero deaths were reported (since Tuesday), with a 21-day average of 21 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

Ohio’s cases per 100,000 population for the past two weeks fell to 90.7 on Thursday, down from 119.9 the previous week. This number is updated each Thursday.

As of Thursday, a total of 5,079,175 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 43.45 percent of the population. A total of 4,456,827 people, 38.13 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 159,450 cases with 2,769 deaths. There was an increase of 301 cases from Wednesday and two new deaths. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.27 percent. There are 5,892 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 856,157 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 708,195 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

