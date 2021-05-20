Belle of Cincinnati cruise planned

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant River Museum and Lakin Ray Cook Learning Center will hold its annual Belle of Cincinnati Dinner Cruise in July.

The annual event is a fundraiser for the museum, which has not been fully open since July 2018 after the fire, said Ruth Fout, museum administrative assistant. The museum has also not been able to hold usual annual events in the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Belle of Cincinnati will return on Monday, July 26 for the buffet dinner cruise. The boat will depart at 7 p.m. from Point Pleasant Riverfront Park and return at 9:30 p.m., Fout said via email.

The entertainment for this year is CeeCee Miller from Gallipolis, Ohio.

For the cruise, the attire is casual and masks are required.

Tickets are available at the Point Pleasant River Museum and Lakin Ray Cook Learning Center office at 221 Main St. in Point Pleasant. For adults, tickets are $50 each and for children ages 4-12, tickets are $35.

Current office hours for the museum are Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For questions or payment over the phone, call (304) 674-0144.

Guests boarding the Belle of Cincinnati in Point Pleasant for a dinner cruise in previous years.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

