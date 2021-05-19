A day down on the farm

Horses graze under blue skies across from the Bob Evans Farm and homestead in Rio Grande. This week has finally provided warmer temperatures and sunny days for Gallia County with a high of 81 predicted today. It will feel more like summer in the coming days with a high of 90 degrees forecast for Friday, a day of high school graduations for both River Valley High School and Gallia Academy High School.

Beth Sergent | OVP