Raising a glass to family

(Editor’s note: Today is the second piece in a series exploring Gallia County Wine Country.)

PATRIOT — The land Twisted Vine Family Vineyard occupies was not intended to be a vineyard. Instead of grapevines, Bill and Mary Ellen Davis envisioned horses when they purchased the property about 16 years ago.

According to Bill, that project didn’t work out for various reasons, and he wanted to replace the horses with something equally nice to look at.

“The real story of the Twisted Vine Family Vineyard is that it was accidental,” Bill said. “When the horses didn’t work out, I wanted something my wife could enjoying seeing when she looked out the window, so I decided to plant some grapevines.”

This became a family project when he and his son-in-law, Jessie Collins III, began attending classes on growing grapes, planning to sell them to vineyards. The grapes didn’t sell, so they took classes on wine making.

They began production in 2008, and were encouraged by compliments from family and friends. Their wine became popular and requests to purchase it began coming in, and the rest is history.

The Twisted Vine Family Vineyard is truly a family owned and operated business: owners Bill and Mary, daughter Laurie and husband Jessie, all have a hand in the success of the vineyard that handcrafts 16 different wines on the premises using their own grapes, apples, and berries, as well as other sources of fruit.

Grandsons Wesley and Nolan Collins also help out around the vineyard when not in school. Wesley is currently attending The Ohio State University and Nolan is enrolled in Gallia Academy.

Not only does the establishment produce wine, it has become a venue for local and national musicians who perform on Saturdays during their open season. Food from local vendors varies each weekend, and guests enjoy the outdoor ambiance of the vineyard and surrounding farm located in the quiet, rural area of Southeastern Ohio.

“It is so quiet, on clear nights the stars shine so brightly. The people who come here are wonderful, it is just magical,” said Bill. “We invite everyone to sit back, sip, relax and make some wonderful memories. We are very proud and excited about how everything turned out, we want everyone to have a good experience.”

According to Bill what began as a gesture of love with the planting of a few grapevines led to a family vineyard built upon four generations of land stewardship.

“This winery really was accidental,” Bill said. “It was not our original plan, but we enjoy it so much, from growing the grapes to making the wine, to the interaction with the people who come to our winery. We are so happy with the way everything turned out.”

Twisted Vine Family Vineyard is located at 375 Carter Road Patriot, Ohio. Find them online for updates and more information at https://www.twistedvinefamilyvineyard.com/

Pictured is a view from Twisted Vine Family Vineyard, located in Patriot. Looking over the vineyards at Twisted Vine Family Vineyard.

By Lorna Hart

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

