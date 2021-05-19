Deadline to register for Memorial Day Parade Friday

The Gallipolis Memorial Day Parade steps off at 10:30 a.m., May 31. All veteran service organizations, businesses, foundations and other community support groups are invited to participate in the parade. Individuals or groups interested in participating in the Memorial Day Parade are asked to please contact the Gallia County Veterans Service Office at 740-446-2005 no later than Friday, May 21. Following the parade will be a ceremony featuring guest speaker and Medal of Honor recipient, Hershel “Woody” Williams. Williams will also be the parade’s grand marshal. Pictured is the VFW 4464 Honor Guard presenting the colors at at previous Memorial Day Parade.

