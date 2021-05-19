City commission discusses food trucks

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City Commission discussed food trucks and ordinances during its most recent meeting held Tuesday evening.

Business owner Erin Buckley addressed the commission, stating she was advocating for food trucks on First Friday in Gallipolis. Buckley said the goal of First Friday is to benefit the city and bring people in. After some discussion, Buckley and another business owner, Lori Fisher, said they believe the commission and community agree First Friday is a good event, but said they have heard some other business owners were not in support of food trucks being there.

Commissioners Mike Fulks, Beau Sang and Mike Brown said there could be safety concerns with food trucks parking on Second Avenue due to the busy road and foot traffic. Buckley said she does not see how the trucks on Second Avenue are unsafe and thinks it would be more dangerous to have people crossing the street if the food trucks were moved. Buckley said moving the food trucks to First Avenue would take away from the First Friday event.

Commissioner Fulks said he would like to see the First Friday organizer to address these issues with the commissioners and City Manager Ted Lozier.

Commissioner Sang said there are two issues with the food trucks — where to park them and how much to charge.

Lozier said the city is working on finalizing a new “template” for a new food truck ordinance. Lozier said the template would be discussed with the commissioners then shared with the merchants and community members to discuss ideas before finalizing a new ordinance.

Buckley said for the time being, food trucks are going to park across from the old Central Supply building on Court Street.

During the meeting, commissioners passed the first reading of Ordinance 2021-15 to vacate a portion of the alley by Cemetery Road, which was never developed by the city. Lozier said there is no road there, but it was supposed to be at the end of Hedgewood. The first reading passed with four commissions voting “yes” and Fulks abstained due to owning property around the area.

Commissioners passed a first reading of Ordinance 2021-17, a submission to the electorate for an amendment to section nine.

Emergency Ordinance O2021-16, amending Ordinance 2021-04, amended by 7 and 11, setting current expenses for the city. According to the city auditor, this amendment is accommodate for the American Rescue Plan funds, operating money for the fire department and cemeteries.

In his report to the commission, Lozier said the city is expecting to receive an estimated $700,000 from the American Rescue Plan. Lozier said he has heard reports of municipalities receiving less money than the estimated amounts. Lozier said they are waiting to hear how the payments will be received and how the funds can be spent.

Lozier also said with the orders being lifted in the state, the doors will open to the city building on June 2.

Lozier said he has discussed the vehicles on the bicycle path with the manager of O.O. McIntyre Park. Lozier said he should know at the end of the week of plans to stop vehicles from entering the path.

Lozier said the pool has been filled with water and pumps are on and working. The municipal pool is supposed to open May 29.

The Gallipolis Fire Department received a request from Green Township to have a satellite station of the department in the township.

Commissioner Tony Gallagher said he wants to make Nov. 11 a holiday for the city of Gallipolis to honor veterans. Gallagher said he has tried to pass this “many times” and the motion does not pass. Lozier said they will have to look to see if the measure was tabled at the last discussion before discussing again.

Commissioner Cody Caldwell said some municipalities are giving incentives for employees who get the COVID-19 vaccine and wondered about doing the same for Gallipolis. Commissioner Sang said he would be worried about backlash for using taxpayers’ money to give incentives for getting a vaccine.

Commissioner Brown said there are wood chips around the storm drains from work R&R Pipeline. Brown said he wants to have a meeting with Columbia Gas and R&R Pipeline to discuss the areas that need work and refinished.

Present during the meeting were commissioners Brown, Fulks, Sang, Caldwell and Gallagher.

The next meeting for the Gallipolis City Commission is June 1 at 6 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.