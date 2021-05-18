County commissioners approve lease, grants

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Board of Commissioners recently approved the minutes from the May 6 meeting where they discussed an agreement for the county jail project.

Commissioners approved a lease agreement with Granger Construction for the jail project. The agreement states the lease is $1,200 per month from May 1, 2021 through Aug. 15, 2022.

During the meeting, commissioners approved travel requests for Sherry Daines and Tim Miller to Logan for the Ohio EMA Sector Meeting and Elisha Orsbon to Bellefontaine for OhioSE/Small Nations.

The weekly canine shelter report was given for the week ending in May 2. Eleven animals came into the shelter, 11 were sent to rescue, two were reclaimed, and six remain at the shelter.

Grants Administrator Karen Sprague presented the Commission with a grant agreement from the FAA for the FY 2021 Airport Coronavirus Relief Grant Program. This grant agreement provides reimbursement for $13,000 in operation costs for the Gallia-Meigs Regional Airport which will be used to cover apportion of the costs to repair the AWOS system. A cost estimate has been obtained from DBT Transportation Services, LLC in the amount of $15,836.00 for replacement of the existing FD12P Visibility/Present Weather sensor that is obsolete and longer available or supported. The replacement Visibility/Present Weather sensor is PWD22 and will bring the Airport’s AWOS system back into full working capacity. The grant will reimburse for operation and maintenance expenses incurred no earlier than the date of grant acceptance. Funds must be drawn within four years of the date of grant acceptance. Grant funds drawn will be deposited into the county Airport Authority Fund #036 in a designated revenue line item for tracking purposes. The grant agreement was approved and signed.

Sprague presented the Commission with an FY 2022 ARC Grant Pre-Application for the Airport Terminal Project. The application requests $250,000 ARC Grant with the total project cost broken down as follows: $250,000 ARC Grant; 25.13 percent; $589,950 FAA AIP Grant; 59.29 percent; $32,775 ODOT – Office of Aviation Grant; 3.29 percent; $122,275 Gallia County local matching funds; 12.29 percent; $995,000 Total Project Costs. The application reflects a total of 87.71 percent federal & state grant funds with a 12.29 percent local match. The matching funds are from the County’s General Fund and will be transferred to the Airport Fund #036 at the beginning of the project if the airport fund does not have enough balance to cover. Sprague noted this is a pre-application and if approval is given by OVRDC a full application will be submitted later. The pre-application was approved.

Commissioners approved a request for funds for the Memorial Day expenses for the Gallipolis VFW 4464 for $500.

The Gallia County Sheriff Administrator Healther Casto submitted an agreement for approval for Lee Johnson, auctioneer, to sell impounded vehicles on May 29 at 10 a.m. at 8323 State Route 7, Cheshire. Commissioners approved the agreement.

County Administrator Melissa Clark provided the financial report for April stating the ending cash balance was $2,172,504.84.

Commissioners approved an extension amendment to lease and operating agreement for the Gallia County Landfill between the Gallia Landfill, Inc. and the County of Gallia.

Clark presented the commission with the CORSA Performance Bond for the underground storage tank at the Gallia-Meigs Airport. The period of coverage is May 1, 2021 through May 1, 2024 with a bond amount of $11,000. Commissioners approved the CORSA Surety Bond.

Clark presented the annual fee assessment for the one underground storage tank at the Gallia-Meigs Regional Airport. The motion to approve the form with $11,000 deductible per tank at a fee of $550 per tank was approved.

With requirements of the Ohio Revised Code (ORC) 5149.34, the board passed a resolution for the Local Corrections Planning Board appointments. Commissioner Jay Stapleton abstained from voting. The following individuals were appointed to the board: Chris Gruber, Jay Stapleton, Margaret Evans, Eric Mulford, Andy Noe, Jeff Boyer, Matt Champlin, Jason Holdren, Robin Harris, Melinda Kingery, Ashley Durst, Matt McClellan, Robbie Harrison, Molly Hash, Beverly Jackson, Mike Smith, George Reynolds, Thomas Moulton, Kristen Ward and Ted Lozier.

Commissioners approved a contract with the Common Pleas Court and Probation officers presented by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (JFS). The Title IV-D contract is effective from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.

Commissioners entered into an executive session with JFS director Dana Glassburn to consider the employment of a public employee.

Board of Elections Director Chris Burnett noted the HAVA grant must be used by the end of August, 2021. The commission noted the possibility of using it on the security for storage or the ADA ramp. No action was taken.

Commissioners opened bids for the GAL-CR VAR-PM project, which is being completely funded by HSIP and has an estimated cost of $417,640.50. The project is for various roads in various townships. A bid was received by Griffin Pavement Stripping for $377,777.77. The bid was given to the county engineer for review and recommendation. Commissioners approved an agreement with Ohio Department of Transportation for the project.

Members of Gallipolis in Bloom met with the commission to discuss the need for a watering truck for this summer. Stapleton noted there is a 911/EMA truck not in use and no longer needed. Commissioners agreed to donate the vehicle to the City of Gallipolis with the reversion that when the truck is not longer needed by Gallipolis in Bloom, it be returned to the Gallia County Commissioners.

Commissioners approved a proclamation for Community Action Month in May. A proclamation was also approved for the National Day of Prayer on May 6.

Information for this article based upon the most recently approved minutes from the Gallia County Commission.

