‘Mental Health Action Day’ is May 20

OHIO VALLEY — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board reminds the community the agency is here to serve the community by supporting/improving quality of life for residents and coordinating accessible mental health and addiction advocacy through education, prevention, treatment and recovery supports, according to a news release.

“Every month can be mental health awareness month when individuals can choose to take action for self, friend or family member,” stated the agency. “Positive mental health actions in our daily lives may include: physical activity, getting enough sleep, connecting with others, staying positive, taking time to appreciate daily joys and accomplishments, helping others, developing good coping skills, and seeking help from a professional when needed.”

On Thursday, May 20, join the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board in taking action to support mental health.

“In partnership with more than 1,000 brands, nonprofits, government agencies and cultural leaders, the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board is proud to be a founding partner in the first-ever Mental Health Action Day,” the news release further stated. “On this day, we will encourage and empower people to take the next step for #MentalHealthAction.”

According to Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH: Go to MentalHealthActionDay.org to learn more and join the effort to shift from awareness to action on mental health. Like and follow the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board on Facebook @gjmboard, join your local community coalition, or visit https://www.mentalhealthishealth.us to get started with ways that you can take action for yourself or a friend on Mental Health Action Day. There is no-one-size-fits-all action, but rather, this is an open source effort for all who want to use their megaphones to drive our culture of mental health from awareness to action.

“The ADAMH board is here for our community. If you are experiencing negative signs of wellness: low energy, changes in sleep and appetite, negative feelings, fear, nervousness, withdraw from activities you normally enjoy, increase in or uncontrolled use of alcohol or other substances. If you or someone you know is experiencing changes in physical activity, mood or behavior, know that there is help. It is okay to not be okay,” continued the release.

Contact the ADAMH Board at 740-446-3022 or visit their web page at gjmboard.org to obtain information and a list of local providers.

Information provided by the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board.