Turkey season concludes Sunday… Meigs, Gallia harvest numbers

OHIO VALLEY — Entering the final week of wild turkey hunting season in the area, Ohio’s wild turkey hunters have harvested 13,361 birds through Sunday, May 16.

Through Sunday, the top 10 counties for wild turkey harvest during the 2021 season were as follows: Columbiana (423), Meigs (418), Belmont (415), Monroe (391), Jefferson (380), Tuscarawas (379), Washington (367), Guernsey (357), Muskingum (355), and Gallia (335).

Ohio has two zones for 2021 spring wild turkey hunting: the south zone and the northeast zone. The total harvest represents 23 days of hunting in the south zone and 16 days in the northeast zone, and includes the 1,473 wild turkeys taken during the 2021 youth season.

Hunters harvested 16,013 wild turkeys over the same time period during the 2020 spring hunting season.

Hunting in the south zone is open until Sunday, May 23, and the northeast zone (Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Trumbull counties) is open until Sunday, May 30.

Information provided by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

