4 new COVID-19 cases reported…. Latest stats from Meigs, Mason, Gallia

OHIO VALLEY — Four additional COVID-19 cases were reported in the region on Tuesday.

Three additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Gallia County on Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported one additional case of COVID-19 in Mason County on Tuesday.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region and state:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,370 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Tuesday’s update, three more than on Monday.

ODH has reported a total of 49 deaths, 146 hospitalizations, and 2,269 presumed recovered individuals (four new) as of Tuesday.

Age ranges for the 2,367 total cases reported by ODH on Monday are as follows:

0-19 — 306 cases (2 hospitalizations)

20-29 — 395 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 314 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 338 cases (1 new case, 8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 354 cases (15 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

60-69 — 299 cases (1 new case, 30 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

70-79 — 206 cases (42 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-plus — 157 cases (40 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Unknown —1 case (1 new case)

Editor’s note: Tuesday’s update from the Ohio Department of health COVID-19 Dashboard does not provide a breakdown of cases below the 40-49 age range, therefore one new case is listed as unknown age as it is presumed to be below age 40.

Gallia County is currently “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators.

Meigs County

Meigs County currently has six active cases and 1,503 total cases (1,345 confirmed, 158 probable) since April 2020, as of Friday afternoon’s update from the Meigs County Health Department.

There have been a total of 39 deaths, 1,461 recovered cases, and 85 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,503 Meigs County cases, as of Friday, were as follows:

0-9 — 57 cases

10-19 — 141 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 217 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 218 cases (6 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 226 cases (9 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 212 cases (22 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 156 cases (26 hospitalizations, 14 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

Free COVID-19 vaccinations are available by appointment Monday through Friday at the Meigs County Health Department. Appointment and vaccine availability can be made at www.meigs-health.com or for those who do not have internet access may contact the health department for assistance at 740-992-6626. The Pfizer vaccine is available by appointment, in addition to the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators.

Mason County

DHHR reported 2,012 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, one more than Monday. Of those, 1,957 are confirmed cases (three additional) and 55 are probable cases (two additional). DHHR has reported 37 deaths in Mason County, one new.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 44 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

10-19 — 187 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

20-29 — 339 cases (plus 11 probable cases)

30-39 — 325 cases (plus 11 probable cases)

40-49 — 282 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

50-59 — 287 cases (plus 4 probable cases, 2 deaths)

60-69 — 257 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 7 deaths, 1 new case)

70-plus — 236 cases (plus 8 probable cases, 28 deaths)

On Tuesday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 3.77 on Tuesday with a 0.71 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are yellow and orange.

Ohio

ODH reported a 24-hour change of 993 new cases on Tuesday (21-day average of 1,207), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,092,616 cases. There were 118 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 104) and 15 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 12). On Tuesday, 100 deaths were reported (since Friday), with a 21-day average of 21 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

Ohio’s cases per 100,000 population for the past two weeks fell to 119.9 on Thursday, down from 140.2 the previous week. This number is updated each Thursday.

As of Tuesday, a total of 5,017,279 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 42.92 percent of the population. A total of 4,408,834 people, 37.72 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 158,888 cases with 2,763 deaths. There was an increase of 245 cases from Monday and one new death. The daily positivity rate in the state was 7.52 percent. There are 6,077 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 846,309 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 703,100 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthrone) Dunham contributed to this story.

