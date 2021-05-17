‘Drug Take Back Event’ held

GALLIPOLIS — National Drug Take Back Day was recently observed with multiple organizations working together to offer drive-thru events in Gallia, Jackson, and Meigs counties, creating a local presence for the drug take back observance.

According to a news release from Holzer Health System, six locations were set up to officially receive outdated or unused prescriptions. These locations were Holzer Meigs Emergency Department, Holzer Cancer Center in Gallipolis, Park’s Edge lot in Jackson, Oak Hill City Building lot in Oak Hill, Parking area near Piggly Wiggly in Wellston, and Village Green Park in Coalton. Between all locations, over 125lbs of drugs were safely disposed of through this program.

Organizations involved included: Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS), Gallia County Sheriff’s Department, Gallia/Meigs Citizens for Prevention and Recovery, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Jackson County Substance-Abuse Prevention & Addiction Resource Council (SPARC), Meigs County Sheriff’s Department, Oak Hill Police Department, Scioto Valley of Realtors, and Wellston Police Department.

During these events, Deterra drug disposal kits were provided to each participant with instructions on how to safely dispose of medications at home. Powered by proprietary activated carbon, the Deterra Drug Deactivation System is simple and safe.

According to the news release, National Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019. The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

This event is observed in the spring and fall of each year. If you have medications to dispose of before the next take back event, please contact your local law enforcement office to locate the nearest destruction box.

The next Drug Take Event is slated to occur in October. Please watch for future announcements on Holzer’s website and Facebook page.

Information provided by Holzer Health System.

Pictured from left, Nick Clagg from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Holly Petro, Holzer Family Pharmacy, and Karrie Davison, Holzer Marketing. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_5.18-Drug-Take-Back-Day.jpg Pictured from left, Nick Clagg from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Holly Petro, Holzer Family Pharmacy, and Karrie Davison, Holzer Marketing. Holzer | Courtesy