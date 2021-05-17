ODOT: Gallia construction projects update

MARIETTA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Gallia County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

SR 7 major rehabilitation – A major rehabilitation project is taking place on SR 7 in the Crown City area. The concrete pavement is being replaced with asphalt, and there will be new culverts, catch basins, guardrail, and signage installed. The road is closed between Westbranch Road (County Road 162) and Sunnyside Drive (County Road 158). ODOT’s detour is SR 7 to SR 218 to SR 553 to SR 7. The truck detour is SR 7 to U.S. 35 south to I-64 west (West Virginia) to U.S. 52 west (re-enter Ohio). Estimated road reopening date: Dec. 1.

SR 850 resurfacing – One lane of SR 850 is closed between Hidden Valley Road (Township Road 445) and the U.S. 35 west entrance/exit ramps for a resurfacing project. Temporary traffic signals and an 11 foot width restriction are in place. Estimated restriction end date: June 30.

SR 141 culvert replacement – One lane of SR 141 is closed between German Hollow Road (County Road 150) and Loucks Road (County Road 132) for a culvert replacement project. Temporary traffic signals and an 11 foot width restriction are in place. Estimated restriction end date: May 28.