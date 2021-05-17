Eastern Prom Royalty

Ashton Guthrie was crowned the 2021 Eastern High School Prom Queen and Matthew Blanchard the 2021 Eastern High School Prom King during Sunday evening’s prom at Eastern High School. The Queen’s crown was donated by Clark’s Jewelry and the flowers were donated by Francis Florist.

Ashton Guthrie was crowned the 2021 Eastern High School Prom Queen and Matthew Blanchard the 2021 Eastern High School Prom King during Sunday evening’s prom at Eastern High School. The Queen’s crown was donated by Clark’s Jewelry and the flowers were donated by Francis Florist. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_5.18-Eastern.jpg Ashton Guthrie was crowned the 2021 Eastern High School Prom Queen and Matthew Blanchard the 2021 Eastern High School Prom King during Sunday evening’s prom at Eastern High School. The Queen’s crown was donated by Clark’s Jewelry and the flowers were donated by Francis Florist. Eastern High School | Courtesy photo