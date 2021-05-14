Returning to serve… VanSickle appointed as assistant prosecutor

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office recently welcomed Emily VanSickle of Gallia County to the team as an assistant prosecuting attorney.

VanSickle is a 2013 graduate of River Valley High School as well as a graduate of both The Ohio State University and Capital Law School in Columbus. After passing the Ohio Bar Exam in February, VanSickle was sworn in this week by Judge Jason Smith of the 4th District Court of Appeals in a ceremony outside the Gallia County Courthouse.

VanSickle said after interning at the Gallia Prosecutor’s Office for three years, “I thought more about coming back (to Gallia)…I realized that was somewhere I wanted to be.”

Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren, who was on hand for Emily’s swearing-in ceremony, said “It was very interesting to watch the progression in her life with her knowledge and skill set each summer, coming back from law school (as an intern) and to be able to put her into this position is very exciting for my office and I think for Gallia County. She will be instrumental in focusing on the needs of Gallia County Children’s Services and working to improve and streamline the system.”

“We’re very, very proud…she’s worked really hard,” VanSickle’s mother Terri said on behalf of herself and her husband Victor VanSickle who were on hand for Emily’s swearing-in ceremony, as well as Emily’s grandmother, Karen Patterson.

“We hear too often of people getting an education and not coming back and so the fact that this opportunity presented itself…it’s a natural fit, it’s exciting and it’s good to have talented folks coming back to work for the people of Gallia County.”

VanSickle appointed as assistant prosecutor

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

