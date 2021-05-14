New COVID-19 death reported in Mason…. Latest stats from Meigs, Mason, Gallia

OHIO VALLEY — One additional COVID-19 death was reported in Mason County on Friday, a female in her 90s, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

No additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Mason County on Friday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health reported one additional COVID-19 case.

The Meigs County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the county since Monday.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region and state:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,364 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Friday’s update, one more than on Thursday.

ODH has reported a total of 49 deaths, 146 hospitalizations, and 2,263 presumed recovered individuals (one new) as of Friday.

Age ranges for the 2,364 total cases reported by ODH on Friday are as follows:

0-19 — 304 cases (2 hospitalizations)

20-29 — 394 cases (2 additional cases, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 314 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 337 cases (8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 354 cases (1 less case, 15 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

60-69 — 298 cases (30 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

70-79 — 206 cases (42 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-plus — 157 cases (40 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 as part of Friday’s update.

Meigs County currently has six active cases and 1,503 total cases (1,345 confirmed, 158 probable) since April 2020, as of Friday afternoon’s update from the Meigs County Health Department.

There have been a total of 39 deaths, 1,461 recovered cases (six new), and 85 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,503 Meigs County cases, as of Friday, were as follows:

0-9 — 57 cases

10-19 — 141 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 217 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 218 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 226 cases (9 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 212 cases (22 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 156 cases (26 hospitalizations, 14 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

Future updates will be provided on Monday and Friday each week.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations are available by appointment Monday through Friday at the Meigs County Health Department. Appointment and vaccine availability can be made at www.meigs-health.com or for those who do not have internet access may contact the health department for assistance at 740-992-6626.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators.

Mason County

DHHR reported 2,006 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, the same as on Thursday. Of those, 1,953 are confirmed cases (one additional) and 53 are probable cases (one less). DHHR has reported 37 deaths in Mason County, one new.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 44 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

10-19 — 187 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 1 additional confirmed)

20-29 — 339 cases (plus 11 probable cases)

30-39 — 324 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 282 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

50-59 — 287 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 2 deaths)

60-69 — 255 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 7 deaths)

70-plus — 235 cases (plus 8 probable cases (1 less), 28 deaths (1 new))

On Friday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 2.69 on Friday with a 0.51 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and orange.

Ohio

ODH reported a 24-hour change of 1,014 new cases on Friday (21-day average of 1,307), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,089,357 cases. There were 105 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 112) and 10 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 12). On Friday, 87 deaths were reported (since Tuesday), with a 21-day average of 19 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

Ohio’s cases per 100,000 population for the past two weeks fell to 119.9 on Thursday, down from 140.2 the previous week. This number is updated each Thursday.

As of Friday, a total of 4,934,947 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 42.22 percent of the population. A total of 4,320,777 people, 36.96 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 157,923 cases with 2,756 deaths. There was an increase of 297 cases from Thursday and five new deaths. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.47 percent. There are 6,615 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 828,482 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 691,758 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov.

Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_covid-9.jpg

Latest stats from Meigs, Mason, Gallia