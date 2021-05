Southern honors students for academic success

RACINE — Southern Local Schools honored 85 students, grades 4-12, for their academic achievements during a live-streamed awards presentation on Thursday.

The short ceremony was live-streamed on Southern Local School District’s Facebook Page.

The 2020-21 Southern Local Academic Banquet honorees included:

Fourth Grade — Kailey Aldridge, Greyson Duvall, Marcy Evans, Jett Lisle, Arionna Parry, Dayton Reiber, Lyddia Smith, Wyatt Templeton and Riley Tucker;

Fifth Grade — Ashley Brown, Nevaeh Camp, Connor Fisher, Jaylyn Fogus, Blake Hudson, Joslyn Hupp, Landon Jones, Emma Leachman, Madyson O’Brien and Haylee Shamblin;

Sixth Grade — Isabella Cornell, Piper Hill, Caden Hupp, Raegan Jones, Chloe Kaspy, Josalyn Lavender, Ali Norris, Sophie Popp, Landen Smith, Sydney Stout, Braydin Thomas, Connor Zuspan and Sophia Ward;

Seventh Grade — Murphy Sunfee, Danae Hemsley, Jaylynn Hupp, Hannah Jackson, Hunter Jarrell, David Kemppel, Noah Leachman, Bryan Venegas Mendoza, Kiersten Rose, Nathan Shuster, Cole Smith and Wyatt Smith;

Eighth Grade — Katie Brooker, Xander Fisher, Isabella Harmon, Audrianna Herrera, Isabella Klein, Jorja Lisle, Carson Reuter, Timberlyn Templeton, and Brennan Wyatt;

Ninth Grade — Kaiden Michael, Brayden Otto, Gage Riffle, Chloe Rizer, Ava Roush, Katie Rowe, Alexis Smith, Lauren Smith and Cadence Stewart;

Tenth Grade — Braydon Essick, Damien Miller, Layne Reuter, Jake Roush, Hannah Smith, Malachi Smith and Aubrey Stobart;

Eleventh Grade — Brooke Crisp, Logan Greenlee, Rachel Jackson, Tanner Lisle, Isaac McCarty, Ellie Powell, Bradley Reitmire, Lincoln Rose and Weston Smith;

Twelfth Grade — Arrow Drummer, Kylie Gheen, Jayden Johnson, Kristin McKay, Kyler Rogers, Caelin Seth and David Shaver.

County Academic Banquet honorees: Fourth Grade — Kailey Aldridge and Arionna Parry; Sixth Grade — Sophie Popp and Landen Smith; Eighth Grade — Katie Brooker and Timberlyn Templeton; Tenth Grade — Jake Roush and Aubrey Stobart; Twelfth Grade — Kylie Gheen, Kyler Rogers, Caelin Seth and David Shaver.

The events and awards were sponsored by Home National Bank, Forest Run Ready Mix, Kim and Keith Romine and Bartee Photography.

Information provided by Southern Local School District.

Southern Local honored its 2020-21 academic banquet honorees during a virtual ceremony on Thursday. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_5.15-Southern-Awards.jpg Southern Local honored its 2020-21 academic banquet honorees during a virtual ceremony on Thursday. Southern Local | Courtesy photo