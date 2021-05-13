‘Farm Fest’ to return… Schedule for 50th anniversary released

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — As promised, after last year’s festival was canceled due to the pandemic, the Bob Evans Farm Fest will be returning this fall, Oct. 8-10.

Celebrating 50 years of Farm Fest in 2021, this event attracts thousands with its entertainment, traditional arts & crafts, farm contests, food, children’s activities and demonstrations.

Planned for this year’s festival are: Live Country & Bluegrass Bands; Hogway Speedway Pig Racing; Taps in Motion Cloggers; Animals from the Columbus Zoo; Great Lakes Timber Show; Lily Pearl’s Tractor Square Dancing; Reno Family Horseshoe Pitching; Ready GO Dog Show; Voices of Ohio Homemade Arts & Crafts; Rides; Fireworks via Rockets Over Rio (hosted by the village of Rio Grande via donations) and much more.

The 2021 entertainment schedule includes:

Friday, Oct. 8 — 11:30 a.m., The Putnam Family; 1:30 p.m., The Ollom Brothers; 3:30 p.m., Bill Gorby & The Musical Mercenaries.

Saturday, Oct. 9 — 12:30 p.m., Vegas McGraw; 2:30 p.m., The Eldorado Band; 4:30 p.m., Exile; 9:30 p.m., “Rockets Over Rio” fireworks display in the Village of Rio Grande on the campus of the University of Rio Grande.

Sunday, Oct. 10 — 10 a.m., Kyle & Brittany Shaeffer, Music Ministry Worship Service by Bob Powell; 12:30 p.m., The Rarely Herd; 2 p.m., Johnny Staats & The Delivery Boys; 3:30 p.m., Dailey & Vincent.

As of now, the festival’s hours this October will be:

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday and Sunday (Oct. 8 and Oct. 10); 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Saturday (Oct. 9). Admission is $5 per person with bus groups admitted free on Friday of the festival. Kids 5 and under are admitted free of charge.

All days ride tickets and individual ride tickets will also be available. Free primitive camping will be offered Oct. 5-10.

For the latest on the festival, including updates or changes, visit BobEvans.com/Farm-Festival.

The farm currently has its Adamsville Village log cabin display open daily for visitors.

Beth Sergent contributed to this article.

Pictured is Bob Evans Farm in Rio Grande, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_5.14-Bob.jpg Pictured is Bob Evans Farm in Rio Grande, Ohio.