Gallipolis Board of Ed. approves agenda items

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City School District Board of Education meet last month to approve agenda items.

During the meeting, the board approved enrollment in the 2022 Worker’s Compensation Group Rating Program through CompManagement with an annual fee of $1,250 and a group rate of a projected .003523 per dollar of payroll.

The board approved the contract to employ Craig Wright as superintendent for the period August 1, 2021 through July 31, 2025.

Effective immediately, the board announced meetings will be open to the public at 25 percent of the room capacity.

The board accepted the following resignations: Christina Eddy – aide, effective May 28; Bryan Parker – teacher, effective May 28; and Bethany Simmons – teacher, effective July 31.

The board approved the non-renewal of Kerry Nourse’s Limited Contract, effective July 31, 2021.

The board employed Aaron Walker as a teacher for the 2021-2022 school year; AYA (7-12): Integrated Language Arts, at MA and 10 years of experience; effective August 19, 2021.

The board approved Mikayla McNeal as a Substitute Aide for the 2020-2021 school year.

The board approved McKinsey McPherson as a volunteer softball coach for the 2020-2021 school year.

The board approved the Extension Agreement for the State Fiscal Year 2021 Local Workforce Area 7 Memorandum of Understanding.

The board approved the FY22 Memorandum of Understanding for SNAP-Ed with Ohio State University Extension.

The board approved the Memorandum of Understanding with the Ohio Department of Education to guide the District’s participation in a pilot for a Mathematical Modeling and Reasoning Algebra 2 Equivalent Course for the period April 21, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

The board approved the Senior Diploma List; pending completion of all graduation requirements.

The board approved the GAHS 2021-2022 Course Selection Handbook.

The board approved the following revised job descriptions: health aide and school nurse

