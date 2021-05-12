Meigs second in wild turkey harvest through May 9

Ohio’s wild turkey hunters have harvested 11,783 birds through Sunday, May 9, with Meigs County ranking second among Ohio’s counties.

Ohio has two zones for 2021 spring wild turkey hunting: the south zone and the northeast zone. The total harvest represents 16 days of hunting in the south zone and nine days in the northeast zone, and includes the 1,473 wild turkeys taken during the 2021 youth season.

Hunters harvested 14,215 wild turkeys over the same time period during the 2020 spring hunting season.

Hunting in the south zone is open until Sunday, May 23, and the northeast zone (Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Trumbull counties) is open until Sunday, May 30.

The top 10 counties for wild turkey harvest during 2021 season, as of May 9, are Columbiana (385), Meigs (372), Belmont (370), Monroe (359), Tuscarawas (348), Jefferson (339), Guernsey (333), Muskingum (327), Washington (325), and Adams (303).

Gallia County has reported 292 turkeys harvested during the time period.

Turkey season in Meigs and Gallia Counties, as well as surrounding counties in Ohio, continues through May 23.

Information provided by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.