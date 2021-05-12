Gallia CPR approves officers, discuses ‘drug take-back day’

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia Citizens for Prevention and Recovery (CPR) met virtually this week to hold its first “working meeting” where they discussed organization matters and upcoming projects.

During the meeting, interim chairperson, Lora Jenkins was voted to be a co-chair with Anita Moore, who also serves as the secretary for CPR. Jenkins and Moore will stay in these positions through the end of the year. New officers will be voted on in December and take office in January 2022.

Members of Gallia CPR discussed the recent drug take-back day at the end of April. This event was coordinated locally by county prevention coalitions and Holzer Health System. It was reported that in Gallia County, 45 pounds of drugs and/or needles and sharps were collected; in Meigs County, 25 pounds were collected; in Jackson County, a total of 71 pounds were collected.

Shannon Dalton, with the ADAMHS Board, which oversees Gallia CPR, said the coalition recently received a Community Coalition Action Theory (CCAT) Grant. The grant will help the coalition with trainings, advertising, social media and a website. Gallia CPR approved a motion to form a CCAT Ad Hoc Committee from now until Sept. 30 for the grant.

The coalition discussed the question “how can the coalition actively help our community?” Various ideas were suggested, such as a fair booth to give people information and resources, booths at the park, yard signs with messages or hope or hotline numbers, and bracelets with contact information. Various members volunteered to participate in a brainstorming session to think of ideas of reaching people in the community.

The next Gallia CPR meeting is scheduled for June 14 at noon.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

