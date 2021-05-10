11 new COVID-19 cases reported…11 new COVID-19 cases reported in area

OHIO VALLEY — Meigs County became the last of the Ohio Valley Publishing area counties to reach 1,500 COVOID-19 cases, hitting the mark on Monday with the report of two additional COVID-19 cases.

The 1,500 case mark was topped by Mason County on Jan. 27, the same day Gallia County topped 2,000 cases.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported four additional cases in Mason County over the weekend.

Five additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Gallia County over the weekend, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,358 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Monday’s update, five more than on Friday.

ODH has reported a total of 49 deaths, 145 hospitalizations, and 2,260 presumed recovered individuals (two new) as of Monday.

Age ranges for the 2,358 total cases reported by ODH on Monday are as follows:

0-19 — 303 cases (2 hospitalizations)

20-29 — 390 cases (2 new cases, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 314 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 337 cases (1 new case, 8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 354 cases (2 new cases, 15 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

60-69 — 298 cases (30 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

70-79 — 205 cases (41 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-plus — 157 cases (40 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 as part of Monday’s update.

Meigs County currently has nine active cases and 1,500 total cases (1,342 confirmed, 158 probable) since April 2020.

There have been a total of 39 deaths, 1,455 recovered cases (five new), and 85 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,500 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, were as follows:

0-9 — 57 cases

10-19 — 140 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 216 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 217 cases (6 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 226 cases (1 new case, 9 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 212 cases (22 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 156 cases (26 hospitalizations, 14 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

Future updates will be provided on Monday and Friday each week.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations are available by appointment Monday through Friday at the Meigs County Health Department. Appointment and vaccine availability can be made at www.meigs-health.com or for those who do not have internet access may contact the health department for assistance at 740-992-6626.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,999 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday, four more than Friday. Of those, 1,948 are confirmed cases and 51 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 36 deaths in Mason County.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 44 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

10-19 — 186 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

20-29 — 339 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

30-39 — 322 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 2 new cases)

40-49 — 281 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

50-59 — 286 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 2 deaths, 1 less case)

60-69 — 255 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 7 deaths)

70-plus — 235 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 27 deaths, 3 new cases)

On Monday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 3.77 on Thursday with a 0.67 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and orange.

Ohio

ODH reported a 24-hour change of 713 new cases on Monday (21-day average of 1,405), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,084,322 cases. There were 87 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 114) and 18 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 13). On Monday, zero deaths were reported (since Friday), with a 21-day average of 21 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

Ohio’s cases per 100,000 population for the past two weeks fell to 140.2 on Thursday, down from 155.6 the previous week. This number is updated each Thursday.

As of Monday, a total of 4,863,177 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 41.60 percent of the population. A total of 4,188,222 people, 35.83 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 156,617 cases with 2,729 deaths. There was an increase of 937 cases from Friday and 10 new deaths. The daily positivity rate in the state was 5.62 percent. There are 6,983 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 810,232 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 680,025 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

