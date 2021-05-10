Stephens Bill to Protect Natural Gas Passes Ohio House

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House of Representatives recently passed House Bill 201, legislation sponsored by State Representative Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) that would prevent local governments from limiting the use of natural gas and propane.

“In Ohio, we are fortunate to have an abundant supply of natural gas,” said Stephens. “It is an affordable, reliable and environmentally friendly source of energy for millions of people across our state. House Bill 201 is a very simple piece of legislation that preserves a customer’s right to choose the energy option that works best for them, while making sure that every community in Ohio with natural gas maintains the ability for its citizens and its businesses to access this abundant source of Ohio energy.”

According to a news release from Stephens’ office, House Bill 201 would help safeguard the economy throughout Ohio and ensure that all Ohioans with natural gas services now will continue to have access to natural gas services in the future. The legislation also supports propane access throughout the state.

Stephens believes that every local community in Ohio should welcome the economic and environmental benefits that natural gas and propane provides for their citizens and businesses, stated the news release.

The bill passed with bipartisan support by a vote of 64-32 and now heads to the Senate for consideration.

State Representative Jason Stephens is currently serving his first term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He serves the residents of Ohio’s 93rd house district, which includes Jackson and Gallia Counties, as well as portions of Lawrence and Vinton Counties. For more information, contact Rep. Stephens’s office at 614-466-1366 or rep93@ohiohouse.gov.