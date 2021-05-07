Pomeroy man convicted of sex crimes against children

POMEROY — Following a week-long trial in Meigs County Common Pleas Court, James L. Hess, 53, of Pomeroy, was convicted on six of the seven counts considered by the jury for alleged sexual crimes against four children under the age of 13.

Hess was indicted in October 2018 on four counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; three counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony; and one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. A “nolle prosequi” entry filed before the beginning of jury deliberations dismissed one count of rape, stating that evidence was not produced at trial to support the allegations.

Following seven hours of deliberation, the jury returned the verdict late Friday night, convicting Hess of three counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition, while finding him not guilty of the final count of gross sexual imposition. The jury also found Hess guilty of the specifications that the victim was under the age of 10 on each of the three rape charges.

Jury selection in the case took place on Monday morning, with opening statements and the first witnesses called that afternoon. Witnesses at the trial included the four alleged victims, children services and child protection center case workers, the mother of the defendant and Hess, who testified in his own defense. On Friday, closing arguments were made by Prosecutor James K. Stanley and defense attorney Jenny Evans before the jury was given instructions and began deliberations.

Judge Linda Warner remanded Hess to the custody of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office after the reading of the verdict.

Warner scheduled a sexually violent predator hearing in the case for 2 p.m. on May 28. Sentencing will take place following the hearing.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_logo.jpg