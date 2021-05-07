The power of prayer

GALLIPOLIS — The 70th annual National Day of Prayer once again featured a local observance in Gallia County which focused on this year’s theme taken from 2 Corinthians 3:17 “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”

The local observance took place on Thursday on the steps of the Gallia County Courthouse, with Commissioners Harold G. Montgomery, M. Eugene Greene and Q. Jay Stapleton welcoming the public.

Montgomery, speaking on behalf of himself and his fellow commissioners, delivered the welcome. The commissioners offered up a proclamation, which in part, stated, “…we, the Board of Commissioners of Gallia County, do hereby recognize the National Day of Prayer, Thursday, May 6, 2021, for all citizens in Gallia County; and

“Be it further resolved, that we urge all Gallia County citizens to pray for our nation and community; and

“Be it further resolved, that we invite all Gallia County citizens to pray together for the health and well-being of your fellow citizens.”

The annual observance was led by Rev. Ray Kane and Rev. Nate Sherren, of Grace United Methodist Church, Gallipolis.

Also speaking at the observance, as noted in the official program presented by commissioners, were Rev. Heath Jenkins, Vinton Baptist Church; Rev. John O’Brien, River City Fellowship Church; Rev. Matt Llewellyn, First Church of the Nazarene; Deacon Steve Pyles, Paint Creek Baptist Church; Rev. Steve Sparling, Albany United Methodist Church; Rev. Randy Carnes, Elizabeth Chapel Church.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Many residents assembled outside the Gallia County Courthouse on Thursday for a local observance of the National Day of Prayer. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_5.7-NDP-1.jpg Many residents assembled outside the Gallia County Courthouse on Thursday for a local observance of the National Day of Prayer. Beth Sergent | OVP A large crowd gathered at this week’s National Day of Prayer event on Thursday at the Gallia County Courthouse, which included prayers and singing. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_5.7-Pano.jpg A large crowd gathered at this week’s National Day of Prayer event on Thursday at the Gallia County Courthouse, which included prayers and singing. Beth Sergent | OVP Pictured at the local observance of the National Day of Prayer in Gallia County, from left, Commissioners Harold G. Montgomery and Q. Jay Stapleton, Rev. Randy Carnes, and Commissioner M. Eugene Greene. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_5.7-NDP-2.jpg Pictured at the local observance of the National Day of Prayer in Gallia County, from left, Commissioners Harold G. Montgomery and Q. Jay Stapleton, Rev. Randy Carnes, and Commissioner M. Eugene Greene. Beth Sergent | OVP Pictured is Rev. Ray Kane leading the assembled in song on Thursday. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_5.7-NDP-6.jpg Pictured is Rev. Ray Kane leading the assembled in song on Thursday. Beth Sergent | OVP Commissioner Harold Montgomery, speaking on behalf of himself and fellow commissioners M. Eugene Greene and Q. Jay Stapleton, delivers the welcome. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_5.7-NDP-7.jpg Commissioner Harold Montgomery, speaking on behalf of himself and fellow commissioners M. Eugene Greene and Q. Jay Stapleton, delivers the welcome. Beth Sergent | OVP Residents gather for the National Day of Prayer event on Thursday at the Gallia County Courthouse. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_5.7-NDP-8.jpg Residents gather for the National Day of Prayer event on Thursday at the Gallia County Courthouse. Beth Sergent | OVP

Gallia observes National Day of Prayer

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.