Construction activities to begin on new Gallia Jail

GALLIPOLIS — A long-awaited project for Gallia County moves into its next phase starting Monday when construction equipment arrives and fencing is erected for the new Gallia County Jail facility.

On Monday, residents will see construction activities commence with the arrival of equipment, while fencing is set to appear around the area on Wednesday, according to Melissa Clark, county administrator.

The project is estimated to cost roughly $20 million, with funding secured via the issuance of tax-exempt bonds, as previously reported by the Gallia County Commissioners.

The 32,000-square foot facility is expected to take 16 months to complete, it will have a basement, first floor and partial second story. Granger Construction is the construction manager-at-risk for the project. Clark reported prices on some of the construction materials were locked in prior to an uptick in costs of those materials seen across the country.

As for the start of the construction process, it will impact parking in the immediate area of the court house.

The Gallia County Commissioners recently sent a memo to elected officials, and shared it with the Tribune, to alert the public of these impacts.

Gallia County staff and the general public will not be permitted to park within the construction area beginning this Monday.

Departmental vehicles that are generally parked in a location that will be closed for construction are to be relocated to an alternate location before Monday.

The memo also noted:

All parking adjacent to the fire lane at the rear entrance of the courthouse, and north to 537 Second Avenue (former Conley Law Office) will be closed. This area will be fenced as part of the construction site.

The parking lot between the rear of the courthouse and the French Art Colony commonly termed the “Davis Hall Lot” will be closed. This area will be fenced as part of the construction site.

ADA parking and limited off street public parking will remain along Second Avenue, adjacent to construction site. Please be aware the parking pattern and entrance will change during construction.

Limited off-street public parking will remain in the lot between First Avenue and the Gallia County Courthouse Annex.

Ample off-street public parking is available at the City of Gallipolis gravel parking lot on Second Avenue, across from 537 Second Avenue (former Conley Law Office).

On-street public parking is also available at various locations near the Gallia County Courthouse.

“We recognize the construction project will have impacts on the daily operations and parking convenience for the general public and courthouse employees,” the memo stated. “We ask for your patience, understanding, and cooperation over the coming months.”

Commissioners Harold G. Montgomery, M. Eugene Greene and Q. Jay Stapleton were also scheduled to meet with Granger representatives on the jail project during this past Thursday’s regular commissioners meeting, as noted on the agenda.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Pictured is a rendering showing where the new Gallia County Jail will go, along with the orange dotted lines showing the contruction areas. Orange arrows denote construction traffic, with yellow arrows denoting access to the French Art Colony. Not all available parking areas are noted in the rendering. See adjacent article for information on more parking options. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_5.8-Jail-Diagram-1.jpg Pictured is a rendering showing where the new Gallia County Jail will go, along with the orange dotted lines showing the contruction areas. Orange arrows denote construction traffic, with yellow arrows denoting access to the French Art Colony. Not all available parking areas are noted in the rendering. See adjacent article for information on more parking options. Gallia County Commissioners | Courtesy

Equipment, fencing to arrive, parking addressed

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.