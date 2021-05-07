Sex offender compliance check conducted

MEIGS COUNTY — Local and federal officials took part in a sex offender compliance check on Friday afternoon.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reported, in a news release, that on Friday, May 7, 2021, his office along with the United States Marshal Service, conducted a sex offender compliance check operation in Meigs County.

Sheriff’s deputies and deputies with the United States Marshal Service Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) went to 50 addresses within Meigs County where sex offenders currently reside to verify their residential status.

Out of the 50 addresses that were checked, 44 sex offenders were found to be in compliance with correct reporting and proper regulations being followed. Deputies were unable to make contact with the subjects at four of the residences. Sheriff’s deputies will follow up in the coming days on the subjects.

Two sex offenders were allegedly found to be non-compliant with regulations and reporting their correct residential address to the sheriff’s office. The two individuals who were allegedly non-compliant will have their case presented before a Meigs County Grand Jury in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas to obtain warrants for their arrest.

Sheriff Wood thanked the United States Marshal’s Service “SOFAST” for their dedication and support in helping to keep Meigs County a safe community for all of its citizens.

Information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

