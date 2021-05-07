Gallipolis Memorial Day Parade plans announced

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis Memorial Day Parade will be held on Monday May 31, organized by the Gallia County Veterans Service Commission.

According to a news release from the commission, all veteran service organizations, businesses, foundations and other community support groups are invited to participate in the parade.

Individuals or groups interested in participating in the Memorial Day Parade are asked to please contact the Gallia County Veterans Service Office at 740-446-2005 no later than Friday May 21. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and end at City Park at approximately 11 a.m., with a ceremony to follow.

“Again we thank all the members of the community for their support of the Memorial Day program and for honoring all of the veterans who have passed away,” the news release stated.