One additional COVID-19 death reported in Gallia… Latest case data in Gallia, Mason, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — The Ohio Department of Health reported one additional COVID-19 death in Gallia County on Friday, a person in the 50-59 age range.

In addition, three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Gallia County.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported one additional case of COVID-19 in Mason County on Friday.

Four additional COVID-19 cases were reported by the Meigs County Health Department on Friday.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,353 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Friday’s update, three more than on Thursday.

ODH has reported a total of 49 deaths (one new), 145 hospitalizations, and 2,258 presumed recovered individuals as of Thursday.

Age ranges for the 2,350 total cases reported by ODH on Thursday are as follows:

0-19 — 303 cases (2 hospitalizations)

20-29 — 388 cases (3 additional cases, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 314 cases (1 additional case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 336 cases (8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 352 cases (15 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 4 total deaths)

60-69 — 298 cases (30 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

70-79 — 205 cases (41 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-plus — 157 cases (1 less case, 40 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one additional hospitalization as part of Friday’s update.

Meigs County currently has 12 active cases and 1,498 total cases (1,340 confirmed, 158 probable) since April 2020.

There have been a total of 39 deaths, 1,450 recovered cases (five new), and 85 hospitalizations (one new) since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,498 Meigs County cases, as of Friday, were as follows:

0-9 — 57 cases (1 new case)

10-19 — 140 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 215 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 217 cases (6 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 225 cases (2 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 9 total hospitalizations)

60-69 — 212 cases (1 new case, 22 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 156 cases (26 hospitalizations, 14 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

Future updates will be provided on Monday and Friday each week.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations are available by appointment Monday through Friday at the Meigs County Health Department. Appointment and vaccine availability can be made at www.meigs-health.com or for those who do not have internet access may contact the health department for assistance at 740-992-6626.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,995 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, one more than Thursday. Of those, 1,944 are confirmed cases and 51 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 36 deaths in Mason County.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 44 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

10-19 — 186 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

20-29 — 339 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 less case)

30-39 — 320 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 281 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

50-59 — 287 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 2 deaths, 1 new case)

60-69 — 255 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 7 deaths)

70-plus — 232 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 27 deaths, 1 new case)

On Friday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 3.77 on Thursday with a 0.62 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and orange.

Ohio

ODH reported a 24-hour change of 1,397 new cases on Friday (21-day average of 1,496), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,081,518 cases. There were 83 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 115) and 7 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 13). On Friday, 84 deaths were reported (since Tuesday), with a 21-day average of 21 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

Ohio’s cases per 100,000 population for the past two weeks fell to 140.2 on Thursday, down from 155.6 last week. This number is updated each Thursday.

As of Friday, a total of 4,804,893 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 41.11 percent of the population. A total of 4,059,347 people, 34.73 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 155,680 cases with 2,719 deaths. There was an increase of 339 cases from Thursday and six new deaths. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.16 percent. There are 7,075 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 796,765 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 663,080 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

Latest case data in Gallia, Mason, Meigs