Gallia Local Board of Ed. approves agenda items

PATRIOT — The Gallia County Local Schools Board of Education met at the end of April to approve agenda items.

Board members present included Jeff Halley, Terry Halley, Beth James, Brent Schultz and Brandon Twyman.

The board approved the 2021-22 academic calendar, details of which can be found on the board of education’s website.

The board granted permission for students from River Valley High to attend/compete at the National Beta Convention from June 28-29, in Orlando, Florida. It is recommended that the Board of Education provide financial assistance of $500 to be administered by the building administrator.

The board granted permission for National Honor Society students from River Valley High to attend Kings Island Educational Day on May 24.

The board entered into an agreement with Athens/Meigs ESC-Heart of the Valley Headstart for preschool services effective 2020-22 school year.

Upon recommendation from the insurance committee, the board entered into an agreement with Enrollment Management Services for Phase 3.

The board held the first reading of policy IKF-R Graduation Requirements. The policy will be placed on the May 24 agenda for approval.

The board approved the March finance statement.

The board entered into an executive session for over an hour to discuss the following: To consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee; To discuss personnel; Negotiations; Pending or Imminent Court Action.

The board approved the following personnel items for the 2021-2022 school year: Resignation of David Small-Head 7th Grade Girls Basketball Coach, South Gallia Middle; Resolution to employ Jack Webb as the treasurer beginning August 1, 2021 through July 31, 2024.

The board granted the following contracts: Paul Nance – Assistant Principal, 2 years; Charles Stephens – Assistant Principal, 2 years; Scot West – EMIS Coordinator and Coordinator of Alternate Programs, 2 years. The following were granted one-year limited contracts: James D. Bradbury, Stephen Brown, Angela Cremeens, Chris Hill, Shelby Klaiber, Erin Morgan, Marilyn Turner, Melody Walker. The following were granted two-year limited contracts: Brianna Bickers, Amber Caudill, Kaleigh Cox, James Hendrix, Jay Michael Moore, Rosina Tirpak. The following were granted three-year limited contracts: Matthew Bess, Nancy Davison, Jada Hall, Chloe Haney, Matthew Huck, Irene Lanz, Derrick Layton, Beth Mota, Halee Myers, David Pope, Lisa Ratliff, Jenny Tenney, Denise Toler, Cassie Walker, Ruth Warden, Karen Waugh, Clara Whittington.

The board granted the following certificated individuals continuing contracts: John P. Davis III and Mallory Massie. The following were granted classified contracts: Patricia Baer – Aide, Continuing; Chasity Baker – Aide, 2 year Limited; Mike Bostic – Maintenance/Groundskeeper, Continuing; Arthur Brown – Bus Driver, Continuing; Anita Campbell – Accounts Clerk, 1 year Limited (2-3 days per week or more if needed); Pam Davies – Aide, Continuing; Stephen Fortner – Custodian, 2 year Limited; Millicent Gibson – Cook, 2 year Limited; Trenton Cremeens – Bus Driver, Continuing; Jillian Davison – Bus Driver, Continuing; Kristina Hill – Custodian – Continuing; Miranda Jenkins – Aide, Continuing; Alisha Jones – Cook, 2 year Limited; Tim Jones – Bus Driver, Continuing; Kim Norman – Custodian, 2 year Limited; Emily Northup – Secretary, Continuing; Toni Osborne-Wright – Aide, 2 year Limited; Debbie Shadwick – Bus Driver, 2 year Limited; Allison Small – Parent Mentor, 1 year Pending Grant Approval; Tiffany Tabor – Aide, 2 year Limited; Brooke Young – Secretary, Continuing.

Sarah Marshall was granted a 200-day, three-year limited contract as school psychologist. Elizabeth Lovell was granted a 200-day, one-year limited contract as school psychologist. The board granted Selina Mitchell and Tonya Young, Student Liaisons, a two-year contract. The board approved supplemental contracts at River Valley: Mark Allen, Sr-Head Jr High Boys Track Coach; Jeffery Shane Hollanbaugh-Head JV Softball Coach; Steve Horner-Head JV Baseball Coach; and Todd Kemper-Volunteer Assistant Softball Coach.

The following substitutes were approved: Lillie Mueller-aide; Twyllia Connelley-bus driver; Chandra Wolford-bus driver; Angie McCarty-custodian; Kyle Northup-custodian; and teachers: Ashley Childers, Aaron Ferguson, MiKayla McNeal, Lillie Mueller, Victoria Rowe, Carly Shriver, and Mikayla Wroten.

The board approved leave without pay for Darlene Hampton and Kelly Ratliff.

The board accepted a resignation from Stacey Tolley-teacher at River Valley High School, effective at the end of the contractual year.

The next meeting for the Gallia County Local Schools Board of Education is set for May 24.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1753-4.jpg