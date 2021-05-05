City Commissioners approve resolution, ordinances

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City Commission passed a resolution and ordinances during its meeting on Tuesday evening, discussing vacating an alley, preparing the municipal pool and more.

Resolution 2021-02, creating a special revenue fund for the American Rescue Plan was unanimously passed.

Ordinance 2021-13 to vacate a portion of the alley behind the courthouse, between First and Second Avenues, was passed with four “yes” votes. Commissioner Mike Brown voted “no” on the ordinance.

Emergency Ordinance 2021-14, authorizing and directing the city manager to enter into an agreement for state capitol project improvement award for the Gallipolis Pool project for the city. City Manager Ted Lozier said the award is approximately $40,000. The ordinance unanimously passed.

In his report to the commissioners, Lozier said the boat docks were brought in during the last week. Lozier said they will be ready for the King Cat Tournament on Saturday.

Lozier said the municipal pool has been cleaned and painted. Lozier said there are plans to fill the pool with water this weekend to check the pump in preparation of the May 29 opening.

Lozier said he will be speaking with the county treasurer to lay out an action plan for vacant and dilapidated properties.

Lozier said this week will be the first First Friday in Gallipolis. At least one food truck will be coming to the city for the event and Lozier said they will operate under the current ordinances and see how it goes. Commissioner Tony Gallagher asked if the city could “urge” the food trucks to go on First Avenue rather than Second Avenue.

Commissioner Mike Brown said he received reports from residents about abandoned shopping carts throughout the city. Lozier said the police department knows about some of these reports.

During the meeting, commissioners Cody Caldwell, Beau Sang, Gallaher, Brown and Mike Fulks were all in attendance.

The next meeting for the Gallipolis City Commissioners is set for Tuesday, May 18 at 6 p.m.

