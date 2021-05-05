11 sentenced in Gallia Common Pleas Court

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren, announces the recent sentencings of 11 individuals by Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Holdren reported the following sentencings on Wednesday via a news release:

Gary P. McGuire, age 46, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was convicted of Rape, a felony of the first degree. McGuire was sentenced to prison for a minimum period of 10 years and a maximum period of 15 years. Upon release from prison, McGuire will be placed on post release control under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for 5 years and be required to register as a Tier Three Sex Offender.

Shawn L. Cox, age 39, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was convicted of Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree; and Aggravated Riot, a felony of the third degree. Cox was sentenced to a minimum period of 4 years and 9 months and a maximum period of 6 years and 9 months. The Court noted the following at sentencing: Cox was incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail at the time of this offense, has a history of criminal convictions having served prior prison terms, and exhibits a pattern of drug abuse related to the offense and a refusal to engage in treatment.

Donald D. Sharp, age 31, of Sydney, Ohio, was convicted of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree; and Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree. Sharp was sentenced to prison for 4 years. The Court noted the following at sentencing: Sharp was on post release control at the time of this offense, has a history of criminal convictions with a prior prison term, has been on probation five times and never been successful, and exhibits a pattern of drug abuse related to the offense and a refusal to engage in treatment. The firearm seized in this case was forfeited to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.

Lona M. Simpson, age 38, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was recently sentenced to prison for 30 months after violating the terms of her community control by committing a new felony while on community control. While on probation, Simpson was convicted of Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree, in Pickaway County. Simpson was originally placed on community control after being convicted of two counts of Possession of Heroin, felonies of the fifth degree; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree; and Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.

Bretton M. Stutes, age 26, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was convicted of Violation of a Protection Order with a prior conviction, a felony of the fifth degree; and Trespass in a Habitation, a felony of the fourth degree, with firearm specification. Stutes was sentenced to prison for 2 years. The Court noted the following at sentencing: Stutes was on probation at the time of this offense, has violated previous probation terms, and exhibits a pattern of drug abuse related to the offense and a refusal to engage in treatment.

Danny Ray Dotson, age 20, of Crown City, Ohio, was convicted of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree; and Failure to Comply with an Order of a Police Officer, a felony of the third degree. Dotson was sentenced to prison for 4 years. The Court noted that Dotson was on probation at the time of this offense.

Misty D. Deboard, age 43, of Bidwell, Ohio, was recently sentenced to prison for 18 months after violating the terms of her community control by failing to successfully complete a Community Based Corrections Facility (CBCF). Deboard was originally placed on community control after being convicted of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third degree.

Anthony Kyle Knepper, age 30, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was convicted of Failure to Comply with an Order of a Police Officer, a felony of the third degree. Knepper was sentenced to prison for 30 months and imposed a Class 2 license suspension for three years. The Court noted at sentencing that Knepper exhibits a pattern of drug abuse related to the offense and a refusal to engage in treatment.

Phil W. Baird, age 25, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was recently sentenced to prison for 36 months after violating the terms of his community control by failing to successfully complete transitional living, failing to report to probation, and testing positive for drugs. Baird was originally placed on community control after being convicted of Abduction, a felony of the third degree.

Tyler S. Blanton, age 32, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was convicted of Burglary, a felony of the third degree; Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree; and Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree. Blanton was sentenced to prison for 3 years. The Court noted the following at sentencing: Blanton was on post release control at the time of the offense, has a history of criminal convictions having served a prior prison term, has violated probation 6 times, and exhibits a pattern of drug abuse related to the offense and a refusal to engage in treatment.

Matthew C. Cook, age 30, of Milton, West Virginia, was recently sentenced to prison for 18 months after violating the terms of his community control by having a positive drug screen, not reporting law enforcement contact, being outside the state without permission and being noncompliant with curfew.

Information provided by Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren.

