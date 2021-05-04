Gallia 4-H scholarship winners announced

GALLIA COUNTY — The Gallia County OSU Extension Office recently announced the 2021 4-H scholarship winners.

Scholarship funds, award amounts and recipients are as follows:

Vic and Mary Walker Niday scholarship ($4,000) — Erin Pope;

Ohio Valley Bank scholarship ($3,000) — Madison Petro;

Wiseman, Roach, Waugh Family Scholarship ($2,000) — Mikenzi Pope;

Wiseman, Roach, Waugh Family Scholarship ($2,000) — Kyley Jones;

The Ag Center Scholarship ($2,000) — Lillian Rees;

The Ag Center Scholarship ($2,000) — Koren Truance;

Brent and Teresa Eastman Family Scholarship ($2,000) — Abigail Fitzwater;

The Ag Society (Fair Board) Scholarship ($2,000) — Sydnee Runyon;

The 4-H Advisors Scholarship ($500) — Ariel McGuire;

Lynn Angell Scholarship ($500) — Erin Pope;

4-H Horse Scholarship ($500) — Kyley Jones;

CARTEENS scholarship ($500) — Koren Truance.

Profiles on each of the scholarship recipients are listed below:

Erin Pope is the 2021 recipient of the Vic and Mary Walker-Niday scholarship. This scholarship totals $4,000 and is awarded over four years. She is also the 2021 recipient of the Lynn Angell scholarship — a one year, $500 scholarship. Erin is the daughter of Chad Pope and Deanna Evans Pope. She is a member of Country to the Core 4-H Club and the Gallipolis FFA Chapter. Her 4-H projects have included Sewing, Market Lambs, Beef Breeding, Market Steers, Soybeans, Hay, Wheat and more. Erin has participated in the state fair with her projects for two years. Erin has been a leader in 4-H, serving as President, Vice President, Treasurer, Recreation Officer, and on various committees within her club. She has also served as a 4-H Camp counselor for two years and a Youth Board member for 5 years. Erin currently serves as the president of the Gallipolis FFA chapter. She has received several recognitions for her efforts in FFA, including earning her FFA State Degree and placing 1st in the state with her Urban Soils team. In 2020, Erin was both 1st runner-up and Miss Congeniality in the Miss Gallia County competition. Erin plans to attend the Ohio State University to pursue a career in agriculture.

Madison Petro is the 2021 recipient of the Ohio Valley Bank scholarship. This scholarship totals $3,000 and is awarded over four years. Madison is the daughter of Chris and Holly Petro. She is a member of Triangle 4-H club and the Gallipolis FFA Chapter. Madison’s 4-H projects have included First Aid, Food and Nutrition, Market Hogs, Market Steers, Miniature Goats, and more. Madison has attended the Ohio State Fair on five occasions and has been awarded two clock trophies in First Aid in Action and Grill Master. She has also been awarded Grand Champion Landrance Barrow, Reserve Champion Yorkshire Barrow, Reserve Champion Landrance Barrow, and Crossbred Barrow Division Reserve Champion at the Ohio State Fair. She has been a leader in 4-H, holding the roles of Vice President, Secretary, News Reporter, Health and Safety Officer, and Recreation Officer within her club. She has also served on the Youth Board for two years, has been a member of CARTEENS for two years, and served as a camp counselor for one year. Madison plans to attend the University of Rio Grande to pursue a career in nursing.

Mikenzi Pope is a 2021 recipient of the Wiseman-Roach-Waugh Family scholarship. This scholarship totals $2,000 and is awarded over four years. Mikenzi is the daughter of Jeffrey and Michele Pope. She is a member of Triangle 4-H club and the River Valley FFA Chapter. Mikenzi’s 4-H projects have included Market Hogs, Market Steers, Miniature Goats, Beef Breeding, Hay, and Tobacco. She received the honor of Grand Champion Market Hog at the 2020 Gallia County Jr. Fair. She has attended the State Fair three times with her projects. Mikenzi has been a leader in her club, serving as Treasurer, Recreation Officer, and on the Barn Decorating Committee. She also served as a Digital Ambassador in Gallia county. Mikenzi plans to attend the University of Rio Grande to pursue a career as a radiology technician.

Kyley Jones is a 2021 recipient of the Wiseman-Roach-Waugh Family scholarship. This scholarship totals $2,000 and is awarded over four years. She is also the 2021 recipient of the 4-H Horse scholarship — a one year, $500 scholarship. Kyley is the daughter of Roland and Angela Jones. She is a member of Aftershock 4-H Club. Kyley’s 4-H projects have included several Equine projects, Market Lamb, Knots, and Demonstrations. Kyley has participated in the State Fair for two years. In 2020, she received a gold medal for completing all eight of the Great Eight events and received a bronze medal for her efforts in 2019. She has been a leader in her club and has served as President, Vice President, and Secretary. Kyley has also been a CARTEENS member for four years, a Youth Board member for three years, and a camp counselor for one year. Kyley plans to attend Buckeye Hills Career Center and enroll in the Adult Certified Medical Assistant Program. She plans to pursue a career in nursing.

Lillian Rees is a 2021 recipient of the Ag Center scholarship. This scholarship totals $2,000 and is awarded over four years. Lillian is the daughter of Dean and Amee Rees. She is a member of Triangle 4-H club and the Gallipolis FFA Chapter. Her 4-H projects consist of Market Hogs, Market Hog Showmanship, and Cake Decorating. Lillian has also been successful at the Ohio State Fair. She has competed at the Ohio State Fair on eight occasions including a Grand Champion Chester White Market Barrow and a Reserve Champion Chester White Market Barrow. Within her club, Lillian has served as President, Vice President, and Treasurer. She has also served on the Youth Board for four years. Through her involvement with FFA, Lillian has received her State Degree and was also a part of the State Champion Urban Soil Judging Team. Lillian plans to attend the University of Rio Grande to pursue a career in business and to play on the women’s golf team.

Koren Truance is a 2021 recipient of the Ag Center scholarship. This scholarship totals $2,000 and is awarded over four years. She is also the 2021 recipient of the CARTEENS scholarship — a one year, $500 scholarship. Koren is the daughter of Gary and Karen Truance. She is a member of the Raccoon Valley Livestock Club and the Gallipolis FFA Chapter. Her 4-H projects have included Market Steers, Market Hogs, Beef Breeding, Beef Feeder calves, Dairy Heifers, and Scrapbooking. Koren has been a leader in her club and has served as President, Vice President, and Secretary. Koren has also been a camp counselor for two years and a CARTEENS member for three years. She is a four-year Youth Fair Board member and currently serves as the Communications Coordinator. Koren is the 2018 Livestock Queen 1st runner-up and the 2019 River Recreation 4th runner-up. She has also been active in FFA, earning her State Degree in 2020. Koren plans to attend The Ohio State University-ATI to pursue a career in agriscience education.

Abigail Fitzwater is the 2021 recipient of the Brent and Teresa Eastman Family Scholarship. This scholarship totals $2,000 and is awarded over four years. Abigail is the daughter of Timothy and Sarah Fitzwater. She is a member of Rio Wranglers 4-H club and the River Valley FFA chapter. Abigail’s 4-H projects have consisted of a variety of Equine projects and Cat Care. In 2020, She received Grand Champion awards for Horsemanship, Ranch Pleasure, and the High Point Award at the Gallia County Jr. Fair. Abigail has been a leader in 4-H, serving in the roles of Vice President and Secretary in her club. Abigail plans to attend the University of Rio Grande and major in Business Management. She hopes to become an entrepreneur.

Sydnee Runyon is the 2021 recipient of the Fair Board scholarship. This scholarship totals $2,000 and is awarded over four years. Sydnee is the daughter of Steve and Kim Runyon. She is a member of the Raccoon Valley Livestock Club and the River Valley FFA Chapter. She has competed with her 4-H projects at the state fair on two occasions. Sydnee has served as Treasurer, Vice President, and President of her 4-H club. She is a five-year member of the Gallia County Jr. Fair Youth Board and is serving as the 2021 President. Sydnee has also been a CARTEENS member for three years and a camp counselor for one year. Sydnee plans to attend the University of Rio Grande to pursue a career in banking.

Ariel McGuire is the 2021 recipient of the 4-H Advisors scholarship. This is a one year, $500 scholarship. Ariel is the daughter of Kayla McGuire. She is a member of For His Glory 4-H club and the South Gallia FFA Chapter. Her 4-H projects have included Writing and Market Hogs. She was a winner in her class in 2020. In her club, Ariel has served as Secretary and News Reporter. Ariel has also served on the Youth Board for five years. In 2019, she attended the Ohio Fair Managers Conference to learn about different ways in which the fair can be improved. Ariel plans to attend Marshall University to pursue a career in psychology.

Information provided by OSU Extension Gallia County.

Kyley Jones https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_Kyley-Jones.jpeg Kyley Jones Abigail Fitzwater https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_Abby-Fitzwater.jpg Abigail Fitzwater Ariel McGuire https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_Ariel-McGuire.jpg Ariel McGuire Erin Pope https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_Erin-Pope-.jpg Erin Pope Koren Truance https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_Koren-Truance.jpg Koren Truance Lillian Rees https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_Lilly-Rees.jpg Lillian Rees Madison Petro https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_Maddie-Petro.jpg Madison Petro Mikenzi Pope https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_Mikenzi-Pope.jpg Mikenzi Pope Sydnee Runyon https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_Sydnee-Runyon.jpg Sydnee Runyon https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1753.jpg