GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County will observe the National Day of Prayer this Thursday with a ceremony on the courthouse’s front steps.

The annual observance which begins at noon, is open to all and will be led by Rev. Ray Kane and Rev. Nate Sherren, of Grace United Methodist Church, Gallipolis.

“The Gallia County Board of Commissioners invites all persons of all faiths to join together on the Gallia County Courthouse front porch/steps/lawn at noon on Thursday, May 6, 2021 to celebrate the National Day of Prayer,” the commissioners announced via a statement. “The National Day of Prayer theme for 2021 is Lord, pour out Your love, life and liberty taken from 2 Corinthians 3:17, ‘Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.’”

Similar observances are taking place across the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Thursday, including at the Mason County Courthouse in Point Pleasant, W.Va. and the Meigs County Courthouse in Pomeroy, Ohio.

Information on Gallia’s observance provided by the Gallia County Board of Commissioners.

Gallia residents sing at the Gallia Courthouse during a previous National Day of Prayer observance, prior to the pandemic. Rick Jackson led the crowd in songs. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_DSC_0057.jpg Gallia residents sing at the Gallia Courthouse during a previous National Day of Prayer observance, prior to the pandemic. Rick Jackson led the crowd in songs. OVP File Photo