Community Action celebrates 57 years

GALLIA COUNTY — The year 2021 marks the 57th year since the Community Action Network was established to help American families and communities overcome obstacles to poverty.

Over 1,000 agencies across the country are working every day to create opportunities and transform the lives of their neighbors making communities stronger and helping families across the US thrive.

This year, Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency, a proud member of the Community Action Network, will also commemorate 57 years helping families throughout Gallia and Meigs Counties.

“Each May, during Community Action Month, we reflect on the impact Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency and our network has had on families,” said Lora Rawson of GMCAA. “Last year alone, we served 2,805 households in Gallia and Meigs Counties with immediately needed services such as utility assistance, rent and weatherization services.”

Community Action Agencies serve 99 percent of all American counties with life-changing services to help families achieve financial stability. All agencies are locally controlled and represented by the private, public, and low-income sectors of the community.

“We are proud of our communities’ participation in the development and oversight of our programs,” said Rawson. “Their engagement helps us to be more effective in our approach by determining what Gallia and Meigs County needs.”

Services provided by GMCAA include the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), Home Weatherization Assistance Program, Housing Assistance Grant Program, Supportive Services for Veteran Families, Help Me Grow, car seat safety, Workforce Investment Opportunity Act Youth Services Program, and many others.

GMCAA is a member of the National Community Action Partnership which was born out of the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964. Please visit GMCAA’s website at www.galliameigscaa.org to learn more about them.

Information provided by Gallia Meigs Community Action Agency.

May is Community Action Month