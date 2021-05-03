Webb hired as Gallia County Local Schools treasurer

RIO GRANDE — The Gallia County Local Schools has named Jack Webb as their new treasurer beginning August 1, 2021.

Webb is a graduate of Jackson High School and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Rio Grande in Accounting. Webb’s professional experience includes 16 years of experience with the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office and 8 years as treasurer of the Symmes Valley Local Schools.

“I am delighted to accept the Treasurer’s position at Gallia County Local Schools. It is a privilege to join such a dedicated and committed group of professionals as represented by the administrative, teaching, and support staff. I am extremely grateful to the Board of Education for providing me with this opportunity,” Webb said in a news release.

“On behalf of the Board of Education, we are excited to welcome Jack Webb to the Gallia County Local Schools family,” stated Brandon Twyman, Gallia County Local Schools Board President, in the news release. “He exceeds the financial qualifications and experience we were looking for in our next treasurer. Jack has great attention to detail and an innate ability to ensure that important decisions are made and implemented to position our school district for the future.”

Information provided by Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center.

Jack Webb https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_jack-webb.jpg Jack Webb