RVHS Beta Club competes at state… Nutter elected sr. state president

BIDWELL — National Beta members from River Valley High School are celebrating their recent participation in the Ohio Senior Beta Virtual State Convention.

According to a news release on behalf of the club, typically, “National Beta State Conventions bring together students from across the state to compete in a variety of competitions ranging from academic and STEM-based to visual and performing arts. While State Convention, originally planned to be held in Columbus, Ohio, was cancelled for in-person competitions due to health and safety concerns stemming from the COVID-19, members worked hard while taking online tests and preparing competition submissions for their Virtual Convention. Their victories at the state level provide the opportunity to compete at the national level. National Convention will be held at the Swan and Dolphin Resort at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida this summer.”

RVHS Advisor and outgoing State Sponsor, Amy Stanley stated, “I am very proud of the work our students have done and their accomplishments at the State Convention despite that it was completely virtual. Our Betas accomplishments show that they are able to achieve even in adverse situations.”

Another honor for the club was the election of Junior Kate Nutter as the new Ohio Senior State Beta President

Winners in the state convention were announced in the following competitions:

Agriscience 9th grade-2nd place Molli Cooper;

Agriscience 10th grade-3rd place Gabby Cooper;

Agriscience 11th grade-3rd place Ethan Schultz;

Black & White Photo Div 2-2nd place Aislynn Bostic;

Color Photo DIv 1-3rd place Hannah Johnson;

Creative Writing Div 1-2nd place Alexis Nolan;

Creative Writing Div 2-3rd place Allison Arrowood;

Drawing Div 1-3rd place Jayla Chick;

Freshmen Problem Solving-3rd place;

Language Arts 9th Grade-2nd place Hannah Bias;

Language Arts 10th grade-1st place Haley Clark;

Language Arts 11th grade-2nd place Leah Roberts;

Language Arts 12th grade-1st place Rebecca Pearce;

Marketing & Communications – 1st place(Zoe Milliron, Kristen Clark & Rebecca Pearce);

Math 11th grade-2nd place Cody Wooten;

Math 12th grade-3rd place Kristen Clark;

Painting Div 1- 1st place Rylie Wolfe;

Poetry Div 1-2nd place Chloe Litchfield;

Quiz Bowl-2nd place (Kristen Clark, Cody Wooten, Isaac Barrett, Seth Bowman);

Science 11th grade-3rd place Aislynn Bostic;

Science 12th grade-1st place Seth Bowman;

Social Studies 9th grade-2nd place Ava Green;

Social Studies 10th grade-3rd place Ruth Rickett;

Social Studies 12th grade-1st place Isaac Barrett;

Spanish 9th grade-2nd place Colton Bradley;

Spanish 10th grade-3rd place Aubra Smith;

Speech Div 1-3rd place Lydia Jones;

Speech Div 2-2nd place Kristen Clark;

Two Dimensional Design-1st place Gracee Wamsley;

Woodworking Div 1-1st place Gabby Cooper;

Campaign Skit-1st place (Leah Roberts, Ethan Schultz, Lauren Twyman, Javan Gardner, John Santos);

Character Skit- 1st place (Allison Hess, Logan Beekman, Emma Lucas, Zaira Rhodes, Gabby Cooper, Taylor Hopkins, Seth Bowman, Madison Hall.

According to the news release, “The River Valley High School Beta club has continued to do service projects this year as each member is required to submit individual service hours as part of their membership. In the Fall members sent supplies for Hurricane relief to the Louisiana State Sponsor whose school and community was devastated by Hurricane Laura. They also donated auction supplies to help raise money for a cancer patient. In November, all members of the Beta club each donated a box filled with canned food and dry goods. Over 80 boxed were donated for distribution to Poppy’s in Gallipolis. Each December, the River Valley Beta club adopts families to help provide Christmas gifts. This year they adopted three families and donated clothing and toys for each child.”

With more than 500,000 active members and 8,750 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization. National Beta promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students. National Junior Beta includes grades 4-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12. Visit betaclub.org for more information.

Information submitted on behalf of the River Valley High School Beta Club by Secretary Jaylyn Lee.

