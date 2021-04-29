RUTLAND — Michael Everett McDonald, 33, Rutland, Ohio. Remember me in your thoughts and memories, of the times we loved the times we cried, the times we fought the times we laughed, for if you always think of me, I will have never gone.

He was born Sept. 26, 1987, at Gallipolis, Ohio, to Tresea R (Tony Jacks) Rathburn, Rutland, Ohio and James A. McDonald, Rutland, Ohio. He was a laborer with Antique American Log Homes, Athens, Ohio.

Survived by his wife, Summer McDonald; son, Michael Everett McDonald, Jr.; daughter, Vivian Renee McDonald; brothers, Joseph Allen McDonald and JT (Samantha) McDonald; grandmother, Doris Marie McDonald, and Mary Rathburn; aunt and uncles Robin Wood, Chuck (Tammy) Rathburn, Mark (Brenda) Rathburn, Bobby (Lori) Rathburn, and Harley McDonald, Jr.; and many other family and friends.

He was preceded by his great grandmother, Vivian Coy; grandparents, Bobby (Wanda) Rathburn, Harley McDonald, Sr., Michael McDonald, Matt McDonald; and best friend Jesse Carr.

A gathering of friends and family will be held at Birchfield Funeral Home, Rutland, Ohio Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 3-5 p.m. Online condolences at birchfieldfuneralhome.com.