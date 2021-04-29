Virtual wellness class set for seniors

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) is planning its first virtual wellness class starting soon in May.

Beginning May 27 through July 1, the AAA7 will be offering a Chronic Pain Self-Management Program through a virtual format.

According to a news release for AAA7, the program will allow the organization to connect and support class participants while they learn valuable tools to deal with chronic pain. The virtual classes will be facilitated by AAA7 staff. Classes will be held weekly on Thursdays from 10 a.m. until noon. Participants must have a web cam and strong internet connection in order to participate.

“Chronic pain is any pain that lasts for more than three months,” stated the news release. “Chronic pain can have a profound negative effect on a person’s well-being and quality of life leading to depression, exhaustion and isolation. More than 100 million people suffer with chronic pain in the United States.

“The class is not a substitute for medical treatment, but can give you tools and ideas to improve or complement treatments and other efforts to manage your pain. Participants will learn about treatment options and be better able to make informed decisions about the treatments that are right for them.”

Those who are interested must pre-register for the class. Once registered, participants will receive a free Chronic Pain Self-Management kit in the mail and the virtual meeting information prior to the start of the class. Contents in the kit will be used for the weekly meetings. Participation in the weekly virtual meeting is required to receive the kit at no cost.

Residents 60 and older in Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton counties are eligible to register at no cost. To register for the class, please call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 and ask for Hannah at extension 247, or e-mail info@aaa7.org. In order to receive the materials in the mail in time for the start of the class, registration deadline is May 13th.

“Those who are interested are encouraged to register to stay socially connected and learn proven strategies to manage chronic pain and feel better,” according to AAA7.

Information provided by AAA7.