Holzer Center for Cancer Care receives donation

In recognition of March as Colon Cancer Awareness Month, local business owner, Chloe Link, donated proceeds from her blue drink sales to the Holzer Center for Cancer Care. Link presented the $400 donation to Sarah Harrigan, director, Holzer Center for Cancer Care, and Amity Wamsley, RN, clinical coordinator, Holzer Center for Cancer Care.

Link owns Riverfront Nutrition in downtown Gallipolis, Ohio, which features healthy shakes, teas, and aloes.

Link commented, “We’re proud to give back to our community and bring attention to cancer awareness in our community.”

“Holzer is proud to receive the donation and appreciative of the cancer awareness,” shared Harrigan. “It is our pleasure to have local organizations reach out to make these wonderful contributions to our Center.”

According to a news release from Holzer, “Holzer Center for Cancer Care is dedicated to providing state-of-the-art treatment for all cancer sites with gentle, competent, and individualized care. Medical oncology services include an infusion area for chemotherapy with 12 bays and 2 private bays for treatment. Radiation Oncology services are provided with advance technology in a relaxed and friendly setting. Holzer Center for Cancer Care features the TrueBeam system, the latest in non-invasive radiation treatment from Varian Medical Systems…”

For more information about the Holzer Center for Cancer Care, visit https://www.holzer.org/care-treatment/cancer/.