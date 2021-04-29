Library announces system upgrade on May 6

Bossard Library announces that public computers and online services such as the Ohio Digital Library and hoopla will be unavailable for a period of time on Thursday, May 6, due to a system-wide computer upgrade. Patrons must present their library card for the checkout of materials. The public is encouraged to visit or call the Library at 740-446-7323 on May 6 to check the status of the public access computers. Patrons may also check the Library’s Facebook page or webpage at www.bossardlibrary.org for status updates.