OVBC announces cash dividend

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — On April 20, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per common share payable on May 10, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2021. OVBC once again continues the tradition of maintaining a consistent, regular quarterly dividend.

“Our lobbies, as well as our Walmart and Holzer branches are open. We are grateful to get back to business as usual,” said Tom Wiseman, chairman and CEO. “Many thanks to our customers and shareholders in doing their part to keep our communities safe and healthy.”

Wiseman also mentioned that with extended deadlines, income tax prep services are still in demand at Loan Central. Ohio Valley Bank is gearing up to award its newest class of $3,000 OVB 4-H Scholarships and is in the early stages of planning for community events this summer and fall.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The primary subsidiaries of the company are: Ohio Valley Bank and Loan Central. Ohio Valley Bank is an FDIC-insured, state member bank of the Federal Reserve operating 15 offices in Ohio and West Virginia. Loan Central, specializing in tax preparation and loans, is a finance company with six offices in southern Ohio. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. For more information, visit www.ovbc.com or www.myloancentral.com.

