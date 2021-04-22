False shooting claim temporarily locks down schools

POMEROY — Meigs High School and Middle School were placed on a temporary lockdown on Wednesday afternoon after a report of a possible shooting on Pomeroy Pike a short distance from the schools. The report turned out to be false.

Sgt. Rick Patterson of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said that an individual went to a residence on Pomeroy Pike and claimed that an individual had been shot. The person who was alleged to have been shot was later located and had not been shot.

The lockdowns were lifted after it was determined that no shooting had taken place. The Meigs County EMS squad which had been on standby near the scene was also released.

Deputies will be meeting with the Meigs County Prosecutor to determine what charges may be filed against the individual who reportedly made the false shooting claim.

The name of the person alleged to have made the claim has not been released.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

