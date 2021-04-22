City Commission talks ordinances… Property, pool, gas rates addressed

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City Commission passed resolutions and voted on ordinances during its meeting earlier this week which included a discussion on vacating a portion of the alley behind the Gallia County Courthouse.

The first reading of Ordinance 2021-13 to vacate a portion of the alley behind the courthouse, between First and Second Avenues, was passed with four “yes” votes. Commissioner Mike Brown voted “no” on the ordinance. At the last meeting, Ordinance 2021-08 was for the same measure, but “died” when not receiving a unanimous approval. City Solicitor Brynn Noe said the sale of property has to be unanimous, but not all ordinances involving land have to be, therefore, a new ordinance was created. The second reading of Ordinance 2021-13 will be held at the next meeting.

In his report to the commission, City Manager Ted Lozier answered questions from the last meeting about the natural gas rates to residents in the city. Lozier said due to the past winter in Texas, the gas aggregator had to go to the open market to purchase gas for Gallipolis residents. Lozier said there was a one month increase that costed a household $12 on average.

Lozier said the municipal pool has a tentative opening date of May 29. The date is tentative in case there are weather delays for fixing issues to the pool.

Lozier said boat docks should be placed out soon, but there is no exact date yet.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be meeting with Lozier to evaluate the work completed on State Route 588. ODOT will be inspecting to test the performance.

Commissioners approved Resolution 2021-01, approving the draft of the solid waste management plan of the Gallia, Jackson, Meigs and Vinton Solid Waste Management District. The resolution received four “yes” votes, with Commissioner Tony Gallagher abstaining due to being on the solid waste board of directors. The resolution passed.

Resolution 2021-02, creating a special revenue fund for the American Rescue Plan was unanimously passed for the first reading. The second and final reading will be held at the next meeting.

Ordinance 2021-09 to authorize settlement payments was unanimously passed on Tuesday during the second reading.

Emergency Ordinance 2021-10, allowing the city manager to participate in a USDA grant program to purchase self-contained breathing apparatuses for the fire department, was passed unanimously by the commissioners.

Emergency Ordinance 2021-11 and Emergency Ordinance 2021-12 were passed to amend Ordinance 2021-04, allowing the auditor to adjust appropriations and transfer funds for the current fiscal year.

Gallagher asked about the speed bumps that were taken out at the public use area when the scraper was used on the pavement. Lozier said the speed bumps were intended to be temporary and some boaters said they did not like them, while other said they did not mind. Lozier said the city will monitor the speeding situation to determine if they need to be replaced.

Commissioner Beau Sang said there have been cars traveling on the Rail Trail. Sang said a plan needs to be formed to get more signage and barriers so vehicles cannot travel the bike trail. Sang said he is worried a biker or child will get hit by a car.

Commissioner Cody Caldwell said he received reports from residents on Hedgewood saying the road is being torn up.

Commissioner Brown said he had complaints about employees parking on Second Ave. in front of businesses instead of across the street. Other commissioners and Lozier said if this is an issue, businesses should be the ones to discuss with their employees on where to park.

Commissioners Caldwell, Sang, Gallagher, Brown and Mike Fulks were in attendance at the meeting.

The next meeting for the Gallipolis City Commissioners is scheduled for May 4 at 6 p.m.

