State Rep. Stephens supports House Budget Bill

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House of Representative on Wednesday passed House Bill 110, the House’s version of Ohio’s two-year budget plan.

State Representative Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) voted in support of the bill, according to a news release from his office. Among various aspects, the bill provides a two percent income tax cut to Ohioans and supports Appalachia Ohio initiatives.

“I am proud to support a well-balanced budget that prioritizes the needs of Ohioans in various aspects,” said Stephens. “From income tax cuts to increasing funds for the Rural Industrial Park Loan program, this budget will improve the lives of all Ohioans.”

The news release further stated, House Bill 110 includes a two percent income tax rate cut across the board, which will reduce taxes and withholding amounts by approximately $380 million over the course of the biennium. Coupled with recently passed legislation conforming Ohio’s tax code to federal law, the House has provided nearly $500 million in personal income tax cuts this biennium.

The House’s proposed budget supports initiatives throughout the 93rd House District and Appalachia Ohio, including the following appropriations:

· $18 million for the Rural Industrial Park Loan program

· $10 million each fiscal year for Foundation for Appalachian Ohio

· $2.728 million for Appalachian New Economy Partnership, with funds supporting Ohio University to continue a multi-campus and multi-agency coordinated effort to link Appalachia to the new economy.

· $2 million to Bailey’s Bike Trail, a trail system that will connect 88 miles of trails across the Appalachian foothills of Southeast Ohio

· $200 thousand each fiscal year for iBelieve, a foundation that works to provide opportunities for Appalachian youth to develop twenty-first century skills, including leadership, communication and problem-solving for college access and retention

· $1.175 million each fiscal year for Children’s Hunger Alliance to assist with meal sponsorship, early child care programs, child care, consultations and nutrition education, school district nutrition programs, after school nutrition programs and summer nutrition programs

· $750 thousand each fiscal year for Appalachian Children’s Coalition to address systematic challenges children face in Southeast Ohio Legislative Information Systems

House Bill 110 also appropriates $155 million in grants for industries negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including newly formed businesses. Grants from this funding will be available in the fiscal year beginning July 1. The grants include the following:

· $100 million for bars and restaurants

· $25 million for the lodging industry

· $20 million for indoor and outdoor entertainment venues

· $10 million for new businesses

The legislation also includes the following initiatives aimed to benefit all Ohioans:

· Supports jobs and Ohio’s economy through targeted investments to support job retention and creation, workforce training and economic development efforts.

· Supports law enforcement, firefighters and public safety by funding a series of initiatives to support those who protect and serve Ohioans every day.

· Improves government oversight and accountability to ensure state resources are being spent responsibly and used in a manner consistent with the intent of the General Assembly.

Find more information on this bill at https://www.legislature.ohio.gov/legislation/legislation-summary?id=GA134-HB-110. The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.

Information provided by the office of State Rep. Jason Stephens.

Updates on funding 93rd House District initiatives